Missoula Children’s Theatre project sowing arts in Clarks

The group has not only taken performing arts to all 50 states, but also five Canadian provinces and more than a dozen other countries.

This production consists of dozens of High Plains Community Elementary School student-actors.

“We could only have 64 kids,” Bankson said. The school sent home notes with students to assemble potential cast members. Fifty-eight students signed on.

“I think it was ordained. We didn’t have to turn anybody down,” she said.

Among the different roles are: Johnny Appleseed; Grandpa’s Kiddos, the Pioneers; Sir Peter Prescott and his sidekick, Rupert; the Fife and Drum Soldiers; Lewis and Clark; a group of Western Critters and the Apple Seeds.

Weidner said the students were eager to help make the production happen.

“A lot of the older kids stepped up as leaders,” she said. “It was really sweet to see that from 11- and 12-year-olds. They were really great.”

Bankson said she wants the students’ theater experience to keep going.