Mobile food pantry canceled
Mobile food pantry canceled

Saturday’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island has been canceled due to the weather forecast of snow and extreme cold.

Anyone in need of food should call Nebraska 211 at 2-1-1 (Heartland United Way) or 402-444-6666; Hope Harbor at 308-385-5190; or the Salvation Army of Grand Island at 308-382-4855.

The March food distribution sponsored by the Trinity United Methodist Church Loaves & Fishes ministry is set for March 13 at College Park in Grand Island.

