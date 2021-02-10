Mobile food pantry canceled

Saturday’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island has been canceled due to the weather forecast of snow and extreme cold.
Anyone in need of food should call Nebraska 211 at 2-1-1 (Heartland United Way) or 402-444-6666; Hope Harbor at 308-385-5190; or the Salvation Army of Grand Island at 308-382-4855.
The March food distribution sponsored by the Trinity United Methodist Church Loaves & Fishes ministry is set for March 13 at College Park in Grand Island.
