Mobile food pantry coming to Grand Island's College Park

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Feb. 12, at College Park, 3180 Highway 34.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. The best time to arrive is between 9:30 a.m. and noon. It is requested that people not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required.

There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinty UMC at 308-382-1952.