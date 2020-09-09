 Skip to main content
Mobile food pantry Saturday in Grand Island
Mobile food pantry Saturday in Grand Island

This month’s drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island again will be at the College Park parking lot.

The food distribution will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. College Park is at 3180 Highway 34.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and others, will conduct the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. When arriving, enter on Tech Drive. It is requested that people not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles and wear masks for safety. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements. Each vehicle will receive one box of food, including nonperishable items and fresh produce. The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland.

This is the regular second Saturday food pantry normally held at the Grand Island Utilities building.

