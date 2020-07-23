The Central City United Methodist Church will be conducting the Merrick County drive-thru food distribution at a different location Aug. 1.

The mobile food pantry will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or until the food is gone in the east parking lot of Central City Middle School/High School, 1510 E. 28th St.

Don’t get out of your car. Food will be put in your trunk or backseat. Nonperishable food and fresh produce are provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

Call Tina at the United Methodist Church in Central City, 308-946-2853.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments