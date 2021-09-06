Model railroad display under the grandstand at Nebraska State Fair

Underneath the Fonner Park grandstand, Nebraska State fairgoers can see hundreds of model railroad cars, traveling on 340 feet of track.

They also can inspect the railroads in air-conditioned comfort.

The layout is provided by the Tri-Cities Model Railroad Association.

Three or four trains run at a time, said Todd Petersen of Minden, a member of the group. The club has been at the State Fair every year since 2014. The layout of the display varies slightly every day.

The club has a permanent HO-scale layout in Grand Island at the old Chicago and Burlington and Quincy depot, now known as Burlington Station, at Sixth and Plum streets. That layout, which has two levels, shows the CB&Q and Union Pacific railroads as they appeared in Grand Island from the 1940s to the 1960s.

At the fair, the model railroads are next to the display of the Grand Island Modelers Association model aircraft club.