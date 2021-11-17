 Skip to main content
Model ship fundraiser to help Wyatt Gildersleeve family with medical expenses
Wyatt Gildersleeve fundraiser

A handmade model ship was donated to raise money for the Gildersleeve family. It is on display just inside the entrance to the Law Enforcement Center.

 courtesy, Hal Maggiore

A handmade model ship had been donated as a fundraiser for the Gildersleeve family.

The ship, called the Blue Shadow, is a detailed replica of a Revolutionary War brig used against the British around 1778.

The ship, which is about three feet long, is displayed in a case just inside the entrance to the Law Enforcement Center.

Tickets are $10 each, or six for $50. They’re available at the Grand Island Police Department.

The drawing will be held Dec. 17.

The model ship was built by a city employee who doesn’t want his name used. It took him two years to build the craft, working 15 to 20 hours a week. Of all the parts used to make the ship, 98% are handmade.

The model builder donated the ship “just because I want these guys to know that people care,” he said.

“God has given me this gift and I want to share it and help whenever I can,” he said.

Considering what the ship is worth, a $10 ticket is a bargain, he said.

It was “a very generous donation,” said Wyatt’s mother, Emily.

Her husband, Jeremy, said the ship’s builder doesn’t want any recognition, “but that man’s talent is just as great as his heart.”

