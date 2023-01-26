Mom's relieved, Cody's a few pounds lighter: Missing Grand Island dog home 31 days later

A Grand Island dog that was missing for 31 days returned home safely Jan. 14 thanks to the efforts of a whole bunch of people, two rotisserie chickens from Sam's Club and a relentless owner.

Connie Ogg never gave up hope that she'd be reunited with Cody, the family's English Springer Spaniel.

After Cody went missing Dec. 15, Ogg posted fliers on bulletin boards at area Pump & Pantries. She brought the fliers to law enforcement offices and everywhere else she could think of. She talked to area farmers and ranchers, and posted 50 laminated "lost dog" posters. The top of the poster read, "Devastated family...Please help!"

Ogg looked for the dog every day, for up to 11 hours a day.

She traveled north of St. Libory. She went south to Doniphan and east to Central City.

Her search took a lot of gas. "Six tanks," she says.

Voice for Companion Animals, based in Grand Island, played a big role in the search. "We were one of many. It was a great team," said Voice for Companion Animals volunteer Robyn Mays.

Ogg retained the services of a pet tracker from Auburn named Karin TarQwyn, who gave good advice. Many farmers and ranchers kept an eye out for the dog.

Cody was spotted a few times during his month away from home.

But there were no sightings during a 16-day period. No word during such an extended period is usually a bad sign for a missing pet, Mays said.

Ogg, though, wasn't rattled. "I didn't ever give up," she says. "I was out every day, driving."

Ogg and her husband, Alan, live on West 18th Street.

Cody got loose, escaping through the gate in the backyard, on Dec. 15. Their daughter, who was moving, had accidentally left the gate open.

The Oggs sprang into action. "We all got in our cars that day," Ogg said.

Driving in three cars, they drove around the area with their windows down, calling Cody's name, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Connie and Alan were in separate cars. In the other vehicle was daughter Kristin and her two kids, Kash, 5, and Kora, who's almost 2.

The next day, Ogg paid the first of many visits to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.

In addition to driving around, she worked the phones and Facebook. Early on, the dog was spotted near Runza and the Mongolian Grill.

Attempting to understand Cody's movements, Ogg tried to think like a dog.

Every night, she left the gate open, hoping he'd return.

When Ogg ran into people on her search, many people asked if she'd found her dog yet.

Hundreds of people were looking for him, Ogg said.

On Dec. 25, Cody was spotted near Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Ogg, her husband and their daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Ben Beberniss, saw the dog that day. But Cody didn't come when called. Dog experts told Ogg that when they're lost for extended periods, dogs go into "flight mode," a state in which they don't act normally.

Ogg worried about the dog's health, because his time on the run included two ice storms. "He doesn't like being out in the cold," she said.

Good news arrived Thursday, Jan. 12, when a 911 dispatcher called saying Cody had been spotted on West 13th Street, off of Highway 11. He was sitting near the tire of a farmer's pivot. But the dog could not be retrieved.

For several days, Cody hung around a farm halfway between Cairo and Wood River, which is where he was finally apprehended.

"With the sighting we were able to set up a game camera that sent images to a cell phone. So when something triggered it, an image was sent," Mays said.

Beckie King and her husband, Todd, own a live trap, which they deployed at the farm. King is with Voice for Companion Animals.

They baited the trap with a rotisserie chicken the group obtained from Sam's Club. The business donated two chickens to Tracie Pfeifle, who's with Voice for Companion Animals.

On Friday, Jan. 13, Cody went into the trap but didn't trigger the door. The next day, the trap worked.

Cody was taken to the Voice for Companion Animals building in Grand Island, where the dog was reunited with his owners.

During his sojourn, Cody had lost 14 pounds.

"I was bawling, because he was so skinny. And he was exhausted," Ogg said.

Cody's vet said the dog was 10 pounds overweight before he took off. "That's probably what saved him," Ogg said.

His stomach was red because he'd been walking through fields of corn stalks. He was muddy and had a lot of burrs attached to his fur and ears.

During Cody's time in the wild, volunteers from Voices for Companion Animals drove around a lot, looking for Cody. One of the volunteers was Sharilyn Nelson.

A Hall County deputy also helped with the the effort.

Mays likes the way Ogg reacted to her dog's disappearance. If a dog goes missing, she said, it's best to get to work immediately. Don't assume he'll return home.

Cody is now back to normal, living a comfortable life.

The Oggs' other dog, Buddy, was glad to see his pal return.

Ogg is particularly close to Cody.

She and Alan have four children and five grandkids.

"I like the way he watches over the kids," Ogg said.

Cody will be 3 in July. The Oggs have owned him since he was 12 weeks old.

Her hard work done, Ogg is one happy person.

"Oh, I'm relieved like crazy. It's good to have him back."