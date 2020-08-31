Monday fire destroys mobile home

The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 518 E. Capital Ave., lot 62, at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
The address is at the Capital Manufactured Home Community.
Upon arrival there was a mobile home on fire, Battalion Chief Ed Carlin told The Independent.
Smoke detectors alerted the home’s residents, a mother and five children.
“All occupants were out of the house, but one was transported to (CHI Health) St. Francis for evaluation and was later released,” Carlin said
The home is a total loss, he said.
Property loss is estimated to be in the $10,000 range.
An investigation is ongoing.
