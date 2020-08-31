 Skip to main content
Monday fire destroys mobile home
Monday fire destroys mobile home

090120_FIRE CAPITAL AVE

Grand Island Fire Department responded to a fire at this mobile home at 6:30 a.m. Monday at 518 Capital Ave. The residents were out of the house when firefighters arrived. An investigation is ongoing. (Independent/Brandon Summers)

The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 518 E. Capital Ave., lot 62, at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The address is at the Capital Manufactured Home Community.

Upon arrival there was a mobile home on fire, Battalion Chief Ed Carlin told The Independent.

Smoke detectors alerted the home’s residents, a mother and five children.

“All occupants were out of the house, but one was transported to (CHI Health) St. Francis for evaluation and was later released,” Carlin said

The home is a total loss, he said.

Property loss is estimated to be in the $10,000 range.

An investigation is ongoing.

