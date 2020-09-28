× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rachel Engle was walking with a group of friends, including her brother George, from her home on Eighth Street to downtown Grand Island to attend a carnival on Aug. 3, 1906.

It promised to be a fun-filled Friday night for the group. Rachel, 15 years old, and George had agreed they would meet up with their mother and step-father, Lillie and Mark Kent, at the carnival later that evening.

As they walked across the train tracks, chatting about their plans, one member of the group slipped behind a train car to light a cigar. Suddenly, two shots rang out. Rachel screamed and fell to the ground. Albert Smith, one of Mark Kent’s employees who had accompanied the group, felt a bullet across his face.

Smith sprang into action and pursued the assailant north for a block before realizing the coming darkness would make pursuit difficult. He found the nearest phone and called for the police.

George ran back for his parents, who were a few blocks behind the group. They had heard the gunshot but had no idea what had happened until they spotted George running toward them. Rachel was left in the care of her friends until help arrived. By the time her parents reached her, Rachel had been moved to a nearby house.

Dr. Wilmer Hoge arrived at the house and ordered the young girl to be taken immediately to St. Francis Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, it was discovered the bullet had entered the right side of her back, 3 to 4 inches above her hip, and traveled downward.

Paralysis had begun to set in on her right side and surgery was suggested as the only course of action.

Smith identified John Hamblin, a border at the Kent house and sometimes employee of Mark Kent, as the assailant. Kent informed officials that Hamblin had never shown signs of violence toward anyone before, although he had a quick temper. He also stated Hamblin was not a drinking man and had never been involved with any trouble that he knew of.

However, Hamblin had recently taken an interest in Rachel. Kent felt the 33-year-old Hamblin was much too old for Rachel and discouraged any romantic notions Hamblin had. Rachel herself never encouraged Hamblin or showed him any more affection than she would to any other friend.

Hall County Sheriff James Dunkel began to spread the word about Hamblin to surrounding towns and dispatched deputies to various parts of the county. Police Chief Philip Koeplin also engaged his officers in the search. Koeplin reported he joined searchers who found that Hamblin had gone back to the Kent home and stole Smith’s bicycle before heading north. The trail was lost north of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home, where Hamblin was thought to have jumped on a freight train.

On Saturday morning, Aug. 4, doctors decided it was useless to probe for the bullet at that point. However, the damage was worse than previously thought. The bullet had severely affected Rachel’s spine and she was paralyzed below the waist.

By Saturday morning, too, notice of the crime, along with a description of Hamblin, was sent as far west as California and as far east as Chicago. Hall County deputies continued scouring the countryside until word came in from Marshall Peterson in Dannebrog that a man who fit Hamblin’s description had been spotted by local residents.

The stranger had gone into a restaurant in Dannebrog for supper, where he stated his name was Emerson. After supper he went to the telephone office, where he gave his name as Thompson and placed a call to Shorty Wicker of Grand Island, a neighbor of the Kent family.

Marshall Peterson approached the stranger and then took him into custody until Sheriff Dunkel arrived from Grand Island. Hamblin admitted to the sheriff that he was the man they were looking for, but claimed he had not done the shooting.

Upon further questioning, Hamblin claimed he called Wicker to inquire how the girl was doing. Smith had traveled with the sheriff to identify the suspect. Upon seeing Smith, Hamblin declared he was sorry to have shot the girl instead of him.

Hamblin was returned to Grand Island early Sunday morning, Aug. 5. He was placed in the county jail and charged with shooting with intent to kill.

Rachel had been transported from St. Francis by ambulance to the offices of Drs. Davis and Farnsworth for an X-ray examination. She was then returned to her home to await the results.

On Wednesday, five days after the shooting, Rachel was taken back to St. Francis, where a two-hour surgery was attempted to remove the bullet. The five doctors in the operating room concurred that it was too dangerous to remove the bullet, which was lodged in her vertebrae. It was concluded that Rachel would be able to live for a period of time, however she would never regain use of her limbs. She was returned to the Kent home under the care of her mother.

Rachel languished more than five months before succumbing to her injuries. It was reported that throughout her entire confinement to bed, Rachel never appeared to be downhearted, peevish or despondent. Her visitors remarked on her cheerful mood, even though she suffered untold pain and misery from the bullet wound.

On the afternoon of Jan. 14, 1907, Rachel Engle passed away at home, with her family by her side.

John Hamblin was informed the next day of Rachel’s death. He was rendered speechless when he was informed of the change in the charges leveled against him. At his trial he was found guilty of murder and was sentenced to death.

On March 18, 1908, the Nebraska Supreme Court commuted the death sentence after Hamblin’s attorney pled insanity as a defense. The high court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Hamblin ended up serving 20 years behind bars for the murder of Rachel Engle before he died in the state penitentiary in 1927.