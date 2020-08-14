Monday Mysteries series: Former farmhand confesses to murder of 12-year-old, talk of lynching, an escape from jail — then, finally, justice at an Arcadia farmstead

Around midnight on Feb. 8, 1917, Anna Parkos heard a thud coming from her daughters’ room upstairs. She sensed something was wrong and headed up the stairs, followed closely by her husband, Joe.
When Anna opened the door to the girls’ bedroom, she first spotted a shadowy figure escaping through the window. She was then met with an unimaginable scene.
The Parkos’ oldest daughter, Alice — who was 10 days shy of her 13th birthday — was unconscious on the bedroom floor, with a rope around her neck. Their youngest daughter, 10-year-old Lillie, lay sleeping in her bed, unaware of the horror that had unfolded around her.
Joe raised the alarm and sent for a doctor from Ord. By the time the sheriff and doctor arrived at the Parkos farm in the pre-dawn hours the next day, there was nothing that could be done for the little girl. Swiftly the community took action, and guards were stationed at all roads and bridges leading to Ord.
Every automobile was stopped at the checkpoints, until one driver refused to stop when commanded to do so. The guard threw a hammer at the windshield. The man drove off and was pursued to the Burlington Railroad train tracks, where he abandoned his car and fled by foot.
Sheriff Bell discovered that the man had stolen the car from a garage in Ord and drove 10 miles northeast of town to the Parkos farm. He then stole a ladder from the barn and climbed up to the second-story bedroom window.
A small piece of glass was cut from the window, just enough to allow him to reach his hand inside the room. He then unlocked the window, climbed through and pulled the sleeping child from her own bed.
The sheriff called for assistance from Hall County Deputy Sheriff William Cords, the Pinkerton Agency in Omaha and the Albion bloodhounds. Cords arrived first and began securing fingerprints from the crime scene. By the time the bloodhounds arrived on the train that evening, Sheriff Bell had a strong feeling about who the suspect was.
Louis Kamarad was a 21-year-old man who had done some work on the Parkos farm the previous summer. He had taken an interest in young Alice, which was strongly discouraged by her father. Kamarad was also suspected, but never convicted, of raping a young school girl a year earlier.
The hounds were given Kamarad’s work boots and sent to work near the abandoned car. They soon picked up the scent and followed the path the suspect had taken until the trail ran cold. The dogs were taken back to the Parkos farm, where they again picked up Kamarad’s scent and followed his path from the tracks left by his automobile, to the barn, and to the ladder leaning against the house.
Less than 24 hours after the crime was committed, Kamarad was in custody and the evidence was piling up against him. The boots taken from his home matched the footprints found at the crime scene. His coat had glass shards, and a knife in his pocket showed evidence of being used to cut the window glass.
When Cords attempted to secure an imprint of his fingers to see if the prints matched those collected from the crime scene, it was discovered Kamarad had attempted to disfigure his fingers by burning or rubbing them. This reinforced the belief that he had committed the crime and tried to cover up his guilt.
Kamarad was visited in his jail cell Friday morning by his priest, who received his confession but did not divulge the conversation to authorities. Later that day, the Pinkerton agent arrived. The agent, along with Cords and County Attorney Munn, began to question the suspect in the presence of his attorney, S.V. Shonka.
After several hours of questioning, Kamarad calmly confessed to his crimes.
He stated he had gone home that evening and laid down in bed for a few minutes until his brother went to sleep. He then got up and began searching for a car, which he found in an open garage, pushed out into the street and down the road, started it up, and headed out to the Parkos farm.
Upon arriving at the farm, he looked in one window, where he saw a hired hand sleeping, before he headed to the barn to get a ladder. After he climbed up into the sleeping girls’ room, he wrapped a rope, which he had brought with him, around Alice’s neck and choked her until she was unconscious. He then raped her. After committing both crimes, he heard someone coming up the stairs and slipped back out the window to make his getaway.
All day that Thursday and Friday, the crowd began to grow around the courthouse. As the evidence mounted against Kamarad, murmurs of lynching were heard. Sheriff Bell and the County Attorney Munn attempted to secure passage for the prisoner out of Valley County, but were thwarted by garage owners who refused to provide an auto and the crowd that refused to disperse.
Finally, word was given around midnight on Friday that if the crowd would depart, the prisoner would remain until after the girl’s funeral, which was set for on Saturday.
After the crowd departed, Judge Gudmundsen held a preliminary hearing in which Kamarad pled not guilty. He was bound over to district court without bail. At 4:30 a.m., Bell transferred custody of his prisoner over to Howard County Sheriff Atwood, who returned to St. Paul with the prisoner. It was hoped that tempers would cool if the suspect was out of town until his trial.
Two days after her murder, the funeral of Alice Parkos was held. Her mother finished the dress that she and Alice were working on for her 13th birthday, which would have been on Feb. 18. The dress meant for a celebration would instead serve as the gown her daughter was buried in. A large crowd filled the little country church and the graveyard where she was laid to rest.
After the funeral service, the mob returned to Ord, where they learned what had transpired during the night. The crowd stormed the courthouse and demanded to see the jail cell where Kamarad had been held. Finding it empty, they raged against the officials who misled them and set out for St. Paul.
Sheriff Atwood received word at 3 p.m. Saturday that 40 cars were headed from Ord to take his prisoner from him. Kamarad was loaded in Atwood’s car and the sheriff informed his driver that if he valued his own life, they needed outrun the cars that were heading toward them. Believing there was no other place to safely hold the prisoner until his trial. Kamarad was delivered to the State Penitentiary in Lincoln at 1 a.m. Sunday.
The prisoner was transported back to Ord on April 2 by train. He was taken to the Valley County Jail to await trial that week, with two guards keeping watch. When Sheriff Bell arrived at the jail at 8 o’clock the next morning with breakfast for the prisoner, he found the cell empty. The guards claimed they hadn’t heard anything suspicious during the night. It was later discovered that Kamarad slipped through a hole in the wall where work had been done on some pipes.
Judge Bayard H. Paine had traveled from Grand Island for the trial. He called for the sounding of a general alarm to get as many people as possible out looking for the escaped prisoner. Fire bells rang and calls went out, and soon there were hundreds of men scouring the countryside.
The Albion bloodhounds were again called upon, and when they arrived at 4 o’clock that afternoon the trail was soon picked up. The hounds followed the scent through town to Kamarad’s home, then to the Misko slaughterhouse, where it was discovered a gun and ammunition had been stolen. The dogs continued to trail the man to Mira Valley until the trail ran cold near the Petty school house. Buggy tracks nearby led the searchers to conclude that Kamarad had caught a ride.
The scent was picked up again the next morning, and the hounds tracked Kamarad to another garage, where succeeded in stealing a car. The muddy ground made it easy for the searchers to follow his tracks to the abandoned car, stuck in the mud.
Kamarad again attempted to steal a getaway vehicle. He first tried to steal a motorcycle but couldn’t start it. Farther down the road, he found another car to steal. Again he ended up stuck in the mud. Around 7 p.m., a farmer pulled Kamarad out of the mud, not knowing he was being pursued.
After talking to the farmer, the searchers knew they were on his trail. After cresting a hill, they were surprised to see their prey attempting to put chains on the stolen automobile so he could make it up the muddy hill.
Shouted commands rang out, but the escaped prisoner grabbed his gun and ran to a nearby farm. Joe Parkos, father of his victim, shot twice, clipping Kamarad but not slowing him down. The pursuers followed him toward the barn. As Kamarad took shelter, word was sent to Ord and Arcadia that the man they were seeking had been cornered.
By 10 o’clock, hundreds of men surrounded the barn near Arcadia. They decided to get Kamarad out of hiding by burning the barn down.
It was then that one of the members of the group spotted Kamarad hiding, not in the barn, but in a nearby shed. He ordered him to throw down his weapon and come out. Kamarad discharged a single shot from his gun, which drew the attention of the crowd. A volley of gunfire rang out and Kamarad fell from his perch.
From the crowd, Joe Parkos rushed forth. The grieving father proceeded to discharge the remaining shots in his revolver into the lifeless body of the man who took his little girl’s life, cursing him with each shot fired.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.