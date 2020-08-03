Monday Mysteries series: Late-night boarding house scuffle leaves father dead, son jailed

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the October 2019 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
Laura Shirley was in her own room at her boarding house, located at 323 N Sycamore St. in Grand Island, at midnight on June 1, 1920, when she was awakened by the sound of a scuffle in the room just above her followed by a long shriek. She at once called the police to alert them something was going on at her home.
Frank Boyd’s room was on the second floor, adjacent to the room where the sounds were coming from. Between Boyd’s room and that of his neighbor, Michael Curtin, was a door that was always kept locked. However there was a small slit between the door and the jam where light could come through.
Upon hearing sounds in the elderly man’s room, Boyd went to the adjacent door and called through to see if he needed help. As he glanced through the slit, he saw a man spring across the room and heard a cry “Oh, Mike, Mike, Mike” followed by a scream. Then the lights went out, plunging the room into darkness.
As the officers arrived, they were escorted to the room where the sounds had come from. The door was locked and, as they knocked, no answer came from inside.
A command was issued to open the door, or they would break it in. When they forced the door open, they found 75-year-old Michael Curtin on the floor, unconscious but alive. His throat had been cut “from ear to ear” and he had a large bruise forming on his forehead. They also found the man’s 37-year-old son, Mike, standing in the room holding a leather billy club filled with shot. A razor was found near the body.
The younger man was taken into custody despite his declaration that his father had committed suicide and he had been trying to stop him. The elderly man died without regaining consciousness.
Mike Curtin was charged with murder and held for trial, with money being reported as his possible motive. The senior Curtin had been a successful Hamilton county farmer, residing in the area for almost forty years before retiring 12 years before his death. He had been living in Grand Island for three years and at the Shirley boarding house for a year.
The junior Curtin was supporting a wife and six children. It was reported he worked for part of the previous year as a trucker at the Brown Fruit Company before quitting in the fall of 1919 to enter the taxicab business with an acquaintance. He had returned to Brown Fruit in April 1920, stating he was leaving the taxicab business because “he was always broke.”
The Independent reported a few days after the murder, there was strong suspicion that an insanity plea would be forthcoming. It never materialized.
A jury trial was scheduled for Dec. 13, 1920. The charge: murder in the first degree. Five days before the trial was scheduled to start, Mike Curtin agreed to enter a plea of guilty of murder in the second degree.
Judge Bayard Paine found, although the man had gone armed to his father’s room, he had been summoned there by his father. Over the course of the evening, the two men had several hours of heated discussion, which others in the house heard, prior to the outcry.
Testimony of former neighbors, the elder Curtin’s ex-wife, and other members of the family showed Michael Curtin, Sr., had committed brutality against all of the members of his family, especially his children. The brutality against his children had reportedly started when they were mere babies. Quarrels over the farm property were frequent, and witnesses testified the older man had frequently threatened to kill the entire family.
Mike Curtin’s plea was accepted, and he was sentenced to life in the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
In January 1939, after 19 years in prison, the pardon board heard testimony from family members, including Mike Curtin’s brother about their father being a “brutal, impassioned beast” who continually abused his wife and children, most especially Mike, who he particularly disliked.
“He just broke after years of abuse,” Eugene Curtin said. “He was, and is, really a mild-mannered, gentle man, a hard worker, and a good brother.”
Mike Curtin was pardoned and released from prison in February 1939.
