Monday Mysteries series: Minden police chief shot in early hours of the morning

Minden Police Chief Asa (Ace) Ransom was alerted in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 1924, that two men had broken into the E. Peterson Hardware store. One man had been captured and locked up by Marshal Johnson Slack, while the other man escaped. While they went back to look for the missing burglar, he circled back and blew off the lock on the jail, allowing his partner to escape.
Chief Ransom was joined by Johnny Peterson as they took off in pursuit of the getaway car. Six miles northeast of Minden, Chief Ransom overtook a vehicle on the dark road. As he approached a vehicle, he moved the gun to hand. Peterson assumed Ransom was in pursuit of answers when he approached the car and was caught off guard by what happened next.
From the car shots rang out. Chief Ransom exchanged fire with the unknown assailants. Peterson stepped out of the chief’s car and started shooting at the car with his shotgun. Two of bullets flying out the window of the car tore through the Chief’s coat and grazed his body before a fatal bullet pierced his breast.
As the car took off, Peterson checked on his wounded friend. Ransom implored Peterson to continue the chase. He alerted a nearby farmer to help the chief before taking off in pursuit of the vehicle. But by the time help arrived, Ace Ransom, 44, was dead.
The suspects’ car, riddled with bullets from Ransom’s pistol and Peterson’s shotgun, was a Ford coupe with Hall County license plates. Word quickly spread about the two armed men. A potential sighting at Red Cloud was made at 10:30 that morning and a farmer reported hearing a car speed past his home in the early morning hours.
Across six counties in south-central Nebraska, a “double-barreled manhunt” was on for Carl Moore of Hastings, who had gone missing three days prior, and the killers of Chief Ransom. The sheriff of Kearney County, who was in Omaha at the time, notified officers across Central Nebraska to be on the lookout.
Authorities continued to search for clues, follow up on leads, and offer rewards for information up to $1,000. The days stretched into weeks and months without any suspects. Finally, a lead led to a name, Charles Sealing, 28, a student at Hastings Business College.
Sealing had rented out his family farm in September 1924 to enter the college with the hopes of finding an executive business position. Officials at the school expressed shock that Sealing, who never had any trouble before and was considered a good student, was involved. State Sheriff Condit picked up Sealing at school the morning of April 22, 1925. Sealing was taken out into the country where he confessed to the burglary and the shoot-out with Chief Ransom. However, he claimed it was his brother-in-law, Henry Bartlett, who had shot the lawman.
After delivering Sealing to the jail in Grand Island, Sheriff Condit headed to Kearney to arrest Henry Bartlett, 34. Sealing had told them Bartlett was an ex-convict and, on the night of the murder, he said they would “never take me alive.” The sheriff decided to take Bartlett at his job, rather than wait for him to return home to his guns.
When they arrived at the monument company where Bartlett worked, he was in the railroad yard loading stones. Two men were working half a block away while one was operating a crane. When they asked the crane operator if he was Bartlett, he replied no and pointed out one of the men down the tracks. One officer started down the tracks and asked who Bartlett was. The men pointed out the man on the crane. As he jumped off and tried to run, the officers jumped on him and forced him to the ground while he fought back. Finally, they subdued the subject and handcuffed him before taking him in.
At the Bartlett home, the officers found the bullet-riddled car in the garage and the .38 caliber gun used to shoot Chief Ransom. Bartlett also had a scar where Chief Ransom had hit him before the fatal shot. The doctor who treated Bartlett was questioned and confirmed the timing of the wound.
Several people came forward to claim the reward money. Although there were credible leads and the money was paid out, Sheriff Condit never publicly revealed what was the first lead that broke the case open and led him to Charles Sealing, whose confession condemned Bartlett.
Henry Bartlett’s trial commenced on Oct. 19, 1925, exactly one year after the murder of Ace Ransom. When he arrived in Minden from Lincoln, where he had been held prior to his trial, officers found a knife in his possession. He had no opportunity to use it, as his hands and feet were not removed from the manacles the entire trip.
Bartlett had gained a reputation while being held in the penitentiary. Prior to his trial, Bartlett had attempted an escape with Walter Ray Simmons, who was executed before Bartlett’s trial, and Donald Ringer of Hastings, who was sentenced to be executed for murdering Carl Moore three days prior to the killing of Ace Ransom.
On Oct. 29, the jury returned their verdict: guilty of first-degree murder. Bartlett was sentenced to be executed in the electric chair at the state penitentiary, the second death sentence issued in the 10th District Court that year.
Unlike Donald Ringer, Bartlett’s attorneys were not as successful in their appeals. Henry Bartlett was executed on April 29, 1927, by electrocution at the state penitentiary in Lincoln for the death of Minden Police Chief Ace Ransom.
