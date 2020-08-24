EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the July 2018 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
The 1916 murder of Lucy Goddard — known as a “fallen woman” — might have been considered an unsolved case except for a suicide in Paxton.
Three days after the murder, Ted Gardner was found dead in a Paxton hotel. His life ended with a dose of poison. He left no confession or note of explanation. Hall County Sheriff Gus Sievers went west to identify the body.
The victim’s niece told officers about a man in Goddard’s life who wanted her to move to Montana with him and open a rooming house. Lucy did not want to go, and told her niece that she was afraid of the man. The niece identified him as Ted Gardner, a carpenter from Montana. A carpenter’s toolbox was found in the house; the niece identified it as belonging to Gardner.
The murder was discovered when firemen responded to a fire on West 14th Street on Monday evening, Sept. 11. The house was locked and the firemen, after breaking in through a window, quickly extinguished the blaze and discovered a body burned beyond recognition.
When two officers arrived to investigate the death, they moved the body slightly, revealing a piece of lead on the floor. It was partially melted but still had the shape and characteristics of a .38 caliber bullet.
A strong kerosene odor filled the room. A partially-filled kerosene lamp was on the floor in the front room.
The two officers, who were acquainted with Goddard and knew she lived in the house, began looking around and near the body for evidence.
When undertakers removed the body, officers searched the house. They found a bullet fired into the front door, splintering the wood.
The bullet was removed with a pocket knife. Officers believed it was a .38 caliber.
A dent was found on another door. A wall was damaged, and a heavy, glass-serving dish was found on the floor. The dish was a perfect match to the dent in the door.
Officers surmised there was a confrontation between the victim and her killer. She apparently had thrown the dish, which hit the door and bounced into the wall. Her killer then chased her into the back bedroom, where he shot and killed her.
Grand Island Police Chief James Snodgrass and Sheriff Sievers returned to the Goddard house to search more in the daylight on Tuesday, Sept. 12. A handgun that smelled like it was recently fired was found in some weeds in a corner of the yard.
The officers talked with a taxi driver who knew Goddard. He related to the officers that Lucy told him that Gardner made threats to her, but she was afraid to go the police.
A second taxi driver told officers he drove Gardner once and that Gardner showed him a pistol he carried. The gun found in the yard matched the description given by the taxi driver.
Gardner was seen in town the Monday of the murder. He could not be found when the police chief and sheriff went looking for him Tuesday afternoon.
The search for Gardner expanded statewide and into adjoining states. Snodgrass sent telegrams to other cities in Nebraska and adjacent states. In the telegram, the chief warned that any man who would shoot a woman in cold blood had to be considered dangerous.
Gardner’s death closed the Goddard murder investigation, but did not reveal what happened or why it happened.
Circumstantial evidence pointed to Gardner, but he was never found guilty in court.
An unnamed law official was quoted in The Grand Island Independent as saying: “There is no way to avoid confession except through suicide, and suicide in itself is a confession.”
— Compiled from The Independent files.