Libbie Grabach, named Mary Elisabeth after her grandmother, was a month shy of her sixth birthday when her life violently ended on Feb. 5, 1875, in Kearney. The state’s key witness to her murder was her 8-year-old sister, Anna, also known as Clara.

The Grabach family had migrated from Ohio, where Libbie and Anna had been born, to a new town that had sprung up at the junction point of the Union Pacific and Burlington & Missouri railroads in Nebraska.

Kearney Junction, today simply called Kearney, was in the midst of a construction boom in the 1870s when John Grabach, a stonemason by trade, uprooted his new wife and daughters to travel west. John’s second wife, Emma Cooper, had become Anna and Libbie’s stepmother in 1872 after the death of their mother, Sarah.

Witnesses at the April 1875 trial of 20-year-old Emma Grabach testified they had seen both Anna and Libbie wandering around the town in search of food. Testimony given stated it was not uncommon to see the little girls digging through swill barrels in search of food to eat. Neighbors reported that both Anna and Libbie had been mistreated by both their father and stepmother, and that the children were literally starving to death.

When 8-year-old Anna Grabach was called to the witness stand, a large crowd gathered in the courtroom to hear the child speak. The little girl repeated the same story she had given to the coroner months prior to the trial. As she sat before her own tormentor, she told the judge how she had seen her stepmother kick Libbie over and over again in front of her, and had heard the woman kicking and hitting the little girl that same day in the bedroom.

While Libbie lay prostrate on the floor, Anna testified she witnessed Emma Grabach stomp down upon the little girl’s neck until she was dead.

Doctors called to testify in the trial corroborated Anna’s testimony that the little girl had been inhumanly beaten to death. Her broken little body was covered in marks from the kicks and blows she received before her neck had been stomped down upon.

During the trial, the state presented damning evidence against Emma Grabach. The prosecution suggested to the jury that Emma Grabach had made at least one previous attempt on the life of her stepdaughter. Witnesses testified about a suspicious incident that occurred in July or August 1874.

In that incident, Libbie had become violently ill after eating a piece of bread covered in arsenic. At the time, Emma Grabach had sworn the arsenic-covered bread had been left out to kill rats and the little girl had eaten it by mistake. Her emphatic denial had been accepted and the poisoning had been judged to be accidental.

In light of recent events however, suspicion grew that the woman had truly made an attempt on the life of the child six months prior to her death.

The story of Libbie Grabach’s death, reportedly at the hands of her stepmother, reached households across the state, and across the country. Newspaper reports spread far and wide on both the death of the child and accounts of the trial that followed.

A reporter from western Nebraska stated John Grabach was doing “all in his power to protect his wife” while a report from Catskill, N.Y., claimed that Emma Grabach said she had been “possessed by the devil.”

From the Grabach’s home state, the Sandusky Daily Register commented on the length of time it was taking for the trial, and the Kearney Press reported on the dissatisfaction of ladies in the community in regard to the “exceedingly slow manner in which the trial is conducted.”

The Platte Valley Independent in Grand Island reported threats of lynching were being circulated against Emma Grabach, who was being housed in the jail at Grand Island, in response to the “most inhuman treatment at the hands of said woman” towards the child.

The trial of Emma Grabach lasted several days before Judge Samuel Maxwell gave the prosecution and defense three hours for closing arguments, in which each side argued every point brought up over the days of testimony.

The jury recessed and deliberated for over three hours before finally reaching a verdict. After the trial, it was reported that not a single juror had been in favor of acquittal. However, during their deliberation, there were long and passionate arguments made by jurors about whether Emma Grabach was guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

When the jury returned, the verdict was announced. Emma Grabach was found guilty of manslaughter.

Upon hearing the verdict, Emma Grabach immediately fainted and remained unconscious in the courtroom as her attorney moved for a new trial, which the judge promptly overruled. Sentencing was delayed, due to the unconsciousness of the defendant.

On May 8, 1875, Judge Maxwell ordered Emma Grabach to be committed to the Nebraska State Penitentiary for a term of one year. Her attorneys argued she had been ill since being confined to the jail in Grand Island in February and she should be shown mercy by the court.

On July 1, 1875, it was reported that Emma Grabach was finally moved from the jail in Grand Island to the penitentiary in Lincoln.

An appeal was made in the fall of 1875 to Nebraska Governor Silas Garbor to grant Emma Grabach a pardon. The governor promptly denied the pardon, which earned him praise from newspapers across the state.

The Nebraska Advertiser in Brownville declared that if testimony given at her trial were true, she ought to remain in prison “during her natural life.”

John and Emma Grabach divorced after her conviction. Upon her release from prison, she returned to her maiden name and to her family in Sandusky, Ohio. John proceeded to marry twice more in his lifetime before his death in Oregon at the age of 80. The fate of Anna after the summer of 1875 is unknown.