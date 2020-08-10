Monday Mysteries series: Vogt's killers met fate in electric chair

On July 4, 1917, Lulu Vogt was busy all day helping the ladies of her church with a refreshment booth. She returned to her home in Elba late that night. After wishing a good evening to her two sons, daughter, son-in-law and daughter-in-law — who were going to a dance in St. Paul — she was ready to retire for the night.
She was preparing for bed when there was a knock on her door. As she rushed to the door, Lulu slipped a heavy coat on over her night clothes and answered the summons.
The young man who stood on her doorstep informed her there had been an accident on the road and the “young people” had been hurt. Behind him sat her son-in-law’s automobile. Lulu did not hesitate to get into the car with the man. He turned the car out of her drive and headed toward St. Paul.
Her son, Sam, returned home at 2 o’clock in the morning and found that his mother was not at home. He assumed she had been called out to do some nursing, a frequent occurrence, and went to bed. The next morning he rose and found that his mother was still missing.
Shortly after noon on July 5, a Howard county farmer discovered the body of the 60-year-old Lulu Vogt in a ditch 5 1/2 miles southwest of St. Paul. She had been choked by her assailant and a single shot was fired into her temple before she was left alongside the road.
Howard County Sheriff Atwood began the investigation by calling for the bloodhounds from Albion. The hounds were unable to find a trail beyond the door of the Vogt home to where the car had been parked in the yard, or from the scene of the crime to the road.
Detective William Cords of Grand Island was called in to assist with the investigation. He interviewed family members and investigated the crime scene. It was discovered that cash and valuables were still in the house, ruling out robbery as a motive.
Lulu’s son, E.L. Vogt, offered a $1,000 reward from the family for information on the man who took the life of his mother. The county quickly matched the reward — Lulu was known to all as not just a member of a pioneering family, but also as a kind and caring woman who was respected by all who knew her.
Reports came in that several people had seen a car driving fast, without lights, near the scene of the crime in the early morning hours. Another report came in that a scream was heard from a passing car but the witness had shrugged it off as harmless fun.
Atwood enlisted ex-Sheriff Higley to assist with the investigation. Higley interviewed a traveling troupe near Archer after rumors surfaced that perhaps one of the show people was involved. After interviewing the performers, Higley ruled out that possibility.
On July 11, Atwood and County Attorney Dobry went to Palmer to question Lulu Vogt’s son-in-law, Allen Grammer, about the mysterious disappearance of his car, which he claimed to have recently traded off. Grammer was arrested for suspicion of having some knowledge of the murder.
Under questioning, Grammer confessed to hiring Alson Cole to commit the deed. Grammer first claimed he planned the crime because his mother-in-law had once tried to kill him by giving him poisoned coffee. He said he became suspicious of her when she poured cream in his cup before adding the coffee — in all instances before that, she allowed him to help himself.
Upon further questioning, he admitted that his mother-in-law owned considerable property, including several farms. Greed was deemed to be his true motive.
Grammer told officers he met Cole in Palmer on July 2 and offered him $500 to commit the crime. Cole accepted the first installment of $25 in advance. It was Grammer who came up with the plan to get his brothers-in-law out of the way, clearing the way for Cole to abduct the elderly lady.
After committing the crime, Cole drove a roundabout trip through Howard and Merrick counties before returning to Grand Island on July 6 with Grammer’s car. There, the two men met and discussed their next steps. Grammer gave Cole another $20 and told him to “get out of the country.” Grammer promised the balance would be paid when Cole let him know where he went.
Concerned fingerprints, or other evidence of the crime, would be found in his car, Grammer took it to a garage in Grand Island to trade it off for another automobile.
Cole was discovered hiding in Janesville, Wis., after he wrote to Grammer asking for the balance of the money owed to him. He was apprehended and returned to Nebraska to await his trial.
In March 1918, District Judge Bayard H. Paine presided at the trial of Grammer and Cole in St. Paul. The two men had been held at the state penitentiary in Lincoln until the trial date was set. After deliberating overnight, the jury returned their verdicts at 5:40 am on March 28, 1918.
Alson Cole was found guilty of murder in the first degree and Allen Grammer was found guilty of the crime of accessory before the fact. Both Cole and Grammer were sentenced to death for their crimes and committed to the state penitentiary to await their execution.
On Dec. 20, 1920, Allen Grammer and Alson Cole were the first men executed by electric chair in Nebraska. A reporter from the Nebraska State Journal was among the witnesses to the execution. He reported that both men went to the chair “without a quiver.”
Grammer went first; his death was recorded at 3:24 p.m.
It was then Cole’s turn. He reportedly sat in the big oak chair “smiling while death stared him in the face.” He was pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.