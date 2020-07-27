Monday Mysteries series: Youngest to receive death penalty in Nebraska

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was previously published in the October 2019 edition of Murder Mysteries. Monday Mysteries will publish each Monday through October 2020.
Carl Moore left the showroom of his Hastings dealership on Oct. 16, 1924. He planned to drive 18 miles to Roseland and show the vehicle he was driving to a potential customer. When he did not return to the dealership later that day, a search was initiated. He and the car were nowhere to be found.
A few days later, the missing automobile was found in Wilber, more than 70 miles away from Hastings, in the opposite direction that Moore was last seen heading. The whereabouts of the salesman were still a mystery.
On Nov. 1, 1924, a hunter near Roseland found a decomposing body in a plum thicket. Authorities identified the body as Carl Moore. It appeared his skull had been crushed in by a hammer. While searching the area they found a hammer nearby — one similar to that reported as having gone missing by Harvey Beckner, a machinist from Hastings and stepfather to a young man who also vanished the same day as Moore.
Authorities sought to bring in Beckner’s stepson, Donald Ringer, 19, and his friend George Bender for questioning. The youths had been practically inseparable since meeting while Ringer was confined at a reform school. Upon release, Bender followed Ringer back to the home of his mother and stepfather in Hastings. Both young men had been seen together the morning of Moore’s disappearance before all three vanished from the community.
Police Chief Branagan vowed to bring the boys back to Hastings for questioning. The manhunt lasted 57 days, and took the chief through Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Texas and Mississippi. The hunted kept one step ahead of the lawman until he finally overtook Donald Ringer at the home of one of his sisters in Gulfport, Miss. Bender was not with him, and his trail grew cold. Chief Branagan returned to Nebraska with Donald Ringer on Jan. 7, 1925.
Ringer initially confessed to killing Carl Moore. However, he said it was George Bender’s idea because he wanted to get a new car and drive to Texas to work with his brother who had a garage business there. However, when Bender failed to meet him to carry out the plan, Ringer took it upon himself to attack Moore and steal the car. After hiding the body in the thicket, Ringer drove back to Hastings searching for Bender. When he could not locate Bender, he drove the car to Wilber and abandoned it before heading to Illinois to see one of his sisters.
On Jan. 7, 1925, Ringer entered a guilty plea to the charge of first-degree murder. He was ordered bound over to district court for trial. The following day, his attorneys moved that his confession from the previous day be expunged from the record and stated they would prepare a defense.
During Ringer’s trial in February 1925, his defense counsel vehemently objected to the admission of four different conversations with witnesses to whom Ringer had confessed.
The first was a written confession made in the presence of Chief Branagan and the chief of detectives in St. Joseph, Mo. The second was a confession made to Clay County Sheriff Harr and County Attorney Crowe on the train traveling to Hastings, after the county attorney advised Ringer that anything he said could be used against him. The third confession was made to the Adams County sheriff and deputy sheriff on Jan. 7, 1925, after his arraignment. The fourth confession was his guilty plea made to the judge in the Adams County Court. The District Court judge ruled that all of the testimony of the witnesses who received confessions would be entered.
Throughout the days of testimony from dozens of witnesses, reporters marveled at Carl Moore’s wife, Leona. Although the trial weighed heavily on her, she sat through all of it with a toddler at her knee and another child due in just a few weeks.
On Feb. 12, 1925, Donald Ringer was found guilty of first-degree murder. Sentencing was postponed due to a motion for retrial, based on an allegation of 124 alleged errors in the previous trial by Ringer’s attorney.
In March 1925, 10 days before the birth of Carl Moore’s second son, the motion for retrial was denied. The verdict was upheld, and Donald Ringer was the youngest Nebraskan to receive the death sentence. His execution was scheduled for June 26, 1925, in the electric chair at the state penitentiary in Lincoln. On June 22, 1925, Ringer’s first stay of execution was granted due to another appeal to the Nebraska Supreme Court. Three days before his next scheduled execution date on July 9, 1926, Ringer again received a reprieve.
On Aug. 17, 1926, the Nebraska Pardon Board set aside the death penalty and sentenced Donald Ringer to life in prison. The Board and Governor McMullen made public statements regarding the resentencing.
“The board is convinced that Ringer killed Carl Moore of Hastings ... the principal reason for commuting the death sentence was the age of the prisoner.”
Ringer’s attorneys presented documents to the board claiming Ringer was born on Jan. 28, 1907, and therefore was “only 17 years, eight months, and 18 days when Moore was murdered.”
Nebraska law stated youth should not be held to the “same measure of accountability as adult age.” Although Ringer and his attorneys failed to bring forth evidence before that would have prevented him being sentenced as an adult, the board was compelled to consider the new evidence.
Carl Moore’s brother, Harvey, wrote his displeasure to the board for their decision: “I feel that they are not telling the truth about his age, as they told so many different stories and have given so many different ages.”
The board determined, in light of the new evidence, the sentence must be commuted with a disclaimer that they hoped future boards would respect their decision and “no further pardon, commutation or parole be granted to this applicant ... Donald Ringer may be kept in the penitentiary for the remainder of his life.”
The plea to future boards went unheeded. Donald Ringer was released from prison on Dec. 22, 1946, after serving 21 years for the death of Carl Moore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.