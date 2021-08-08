Monitor southern rust in the coming weeks

Southern rust is a fungal disease in corn that producers, agronomists, consultants and scouts are always on the lookout for this time of year.
While southern rust does not overwinter in Nebraska, spores can blow up from southern states and infect susceptible varieties if the weather conditions are optimum. Disease progress can be monitored at the following website in corn growing regions across the United States: https://corn.ipmpipe.org/southerncornrust/.
While pressure might be low in some fields and not present in others, it’s still a good idea to keep this disease on your radar in the coming weeks during grain fill.
Identification is key as there are two main types of corn rusts in Nebraska: common rust and southern rust. Common rust tends to come in earlier and usually does not warrant a fungicide application. Common rust pustules are spaced out on both the upper and lower leaf surface and produces spores that are brick red in color.
Southern rust can be more damaging to yield potential depending on how much disease is present, hybrid sensitivity and time of year when infection occurs. Southern rust pustules usually develop on the upper leaf surface in tight clusters. These pustules then release orange or tan spores.
The easiest way to tell these rusts apart is to look at the spores using a microscope. Optimum conditions for southern rust development include high relative humidity, temperatures in the upper 70s or 80s (degrees F), having a susceptible hybrid and rust spores capable of infecting the plant.
Many hybrids are susceptible to southern rust, so scouting is essential. Monitor fields to determine if a foliar fungicide treatment is necessary. There is currently no economic threshold for foliar fungicide applications to manage southern rust in corn. However, paying close attention to crop stage of development, environmental conditions, irrigation and the potential risk for southern rust to develop in the region needs to be considered while managing this disease.
Foliar fungicide application between silking (R1) and milk (R3) stages is most beneficial to protect yield once southern rust spores have been confirmed. Products that contain effective, mixed modes of action are best to avoid fungicide resistance (i.e., azoxystrobin + propiconazole, or pyraclostrobin + fluxapyroxad, etc.).
However, check how long the residual lasts on these products as late season infection may still occur, and a second application may be required. While fungicide applications at dough stage (R4) may still be beneficial in severe disease pressure, applications made within two weeks (50% starch line) of physiological maturity won’t give as much return on your investment.
If you find a field sample that looks questionable or could potentially be southern rust, contact your local Extension Office or submit a sample to UNL’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Lincoln for confirmation.
Water, crops focus of field day in North Platte
UNL’s West Central Research, Education and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road in North Platte, is hosting its Annual Water and Crops Field Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 28.
This field day focuses on precision technology with presentations from Extension specialists, educators, researchers and industry leaders. This field day will highlight the UNL-TAPS (Testing Ag Performance Solutions) program which includes dryland sorghum, irrigated sorghum, subsurface drip irrigated corn and sprinkler-irrigated corn competition.
Lunch and refreshments are provided during this free field day and pre-registration is required for meal planning purposes. Participants can RSVP by contacting Jacque Herrick at 308-696-6700 or jacque.herrick@unl.edu. Please pre-register at least five to seven days before the event to ensure a spot and lunch ticket.
Questions about the field day can be directed to Chuck Burr, Extension Educator at 308-696-6783 or cburr1@unl.edu.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.