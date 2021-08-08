Monitor southern rust in the coming weeks

Southern rust is a fungal disease in corn that producers, agronomists, consultants and scouts are always on the lookout for this time of year.

While southern rust does not overwinter in Nebraska, spores can blow up from southern states and infect susceptible varieties if the weather conditions are optimum. Disease progress can be monitored at the following website in corn growing regions across the United States: https://corn.ipmpipe.org/southerncornrust/.

While pressure might be low in some fields and not present in others, it’s still a good idea to keep this disease on your radar in the coming weeks during grain fill.

Identification is key as there are two main types of corn rusts in Nebraska: common rust and southern rust. Common rust tends to come in earlier and usually does not warrant a fungicide application. Common rust pustules are spaced out on both the upper and lower leaf surface and produces spores that are brick red in color.

Southern rust can be more damaging to yield potential depending on how much disease is present, hybrid sensitivity and time of year when infection occurs. Southern rust pustules usually develop on the upper leaf surface in tight clusters. These pustules then release orange or tan spores.