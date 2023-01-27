Monster machines roar into town

At tonight’s 2Extreme Monster Truck show, spectators will see the driver of a Polaris RZR side-by-side do a backflip high in the air.

Driver Levi Rentz will drive off a 40-foot-ramp, do the flip, and then land on an inflatable ramp.

Rumbling around the Heartland Events Center will be four monster machines, named Bounty Hunter, the Scarlet Bandit, Jekyll and Hyde and Brutal. For the purposes of this show, the arena floor is known as the field of destruction.

Three riders will also do stunts on motocross bikes.

Franki Buckman, marketing director for the show, says several things separate the 2Extreme Monster Truck show from similar events. For one thing, attendees get to ride in full-size monster trucks before the show. The two trucks each hold eight people.

In addition, fans can spend a lot of time with the drivers before the performance. The drivers sign autographs after the show.

Additional fees are charged for the monster truck rides and other activities.

This is the third year in a row that Heartland Events Center has hosted 2Xtreme Monster Trucks. The show is based in Tonganoxie, Kansas.

The husband and wife team of Jimmy and Dawn Creten pilot two of the monster trucks. Jimmy Creten drives Bounty Hunter, and Dawn Creten is behind the wheel of Scarlet Bandit.

Fifteen to 20 people bring the 2Xtreme Monster Trucks show to town, Buckman said. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. A monster truck ride is $15.

An all-inclusive pit party runs from 4 to 5 p.m. The basic pit party goes from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

A family four-pack is $135 in advance and $160 at the gate. That pack includes admission to the event and the meet and greet at the pre-show pit party, which runs from 4 to 5 p.m. The family pack allows people to get autographs and pictures, walk around on the arena floor and get close enough to touch the monster trucks. Purchasers also get a Hero card to have autographed by drivers, a souvenir VIP badge and a ticket to ride one of the monster trucks. The purchase also gives you a chance to win a monster truck body part.

When purchased individually, an all-access pass is $45.

Kids are invited to bring their own Power Wheels to race at intermission. The opportunity is available for children 3 to 10.

No registration is required. Just bring a 12-volt or 24-volt Power Wheels to the show. They’ll be stored at the merchandise stand until intermission. Kids need to bring a helmet.

An announcer will signal when it’s time to gather at the merchandise stand and sign a waiver before the race.