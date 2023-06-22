A monument assistance program fund has been established.

A community assistance fund has been created at Home Federal Savings and Loan to assist those who have waited up to three years for a headstone ordered from Monument Advisors, but not received.

The Hall County Attorney’s Office is assessing 37 complaints against the headstone company to determine legal next steps. More than 50 reports have been submitted to Grand Island Police Department, totaling more than $200,000 in unfilled headstone orders.

In the meantime, an outpouring of concern and support has led to a variety of offers to ease the financial burden on affected customers.

Dan Naranjo, owner of All Faiths Funeral Home, has arranged with Home Federal Savings and Loan to provide a safe and secure way for individuals and organizations to make donations toward this effort. Naranjo is aided by Steve Fosselman, a retired Grand Island resident who was director of the Grand Island Public Library from 1991 to 2020 and is active in a Facebook support group for over 60 customers affected by Monument Advisors.

The Monument Assistance Program is intended to have a short life of three months while these customers work out order details with other monument companies, organizers said. While the fund itself will not conduct any fundraisers, the public is welcome to organize fundraisers for the program. Naranjo and Fosselman anticipate a need of at least $150,000.

As a start, Naranjo has reached out to local church leaders and Fosselman has begun working with over 600 Facebook victim support group members. All Faiths Funeral Home has donated $10,000 to get the fund started.

All donations are to be made out to Monument Assistance Program and delivered or mailed to:

All Faiths Funeral Home

2929 S. Locust St.

Grand Island, NE 68801

Customers of Monument Advisors in need of financial assistance to reorder or complete their headstone orders with another company should send the following documents to Naranjo at All Faiths Funeral Home:

Monument Advisors order materials

Grand Island Police Department police report

Order with different monument company

More information will be provided at a later date regarding how all donated funds will be distributed to aid in victims’ financial burden.