A Grand Island business owner is being held on no bond in Missouri ahead of her return to Nebraska to face theft charges.

On Monday, Kelli Lepler pleaded not guilty on the charge of fugitive from out of state in the 11th Judicial District court in Missouri. Lepler faces 43 theft charges involving her Grand Island business, Monument Advisors. She was arrested on July 13 in Wentzville, Missouri.

In denying her request for bond on Monday, Judge Dwayne Johnson ruled the court finds reasonable grounds to believe Lepler would not appear on summons and is a danger "to the crime victim, the community or another person," according to court documents.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

A warrant for Lepler’s arrest was issued July 3 in Hall County.

“There will be an out-of-state extradition process that will take place prior to her return for arraignment,” the Grand Island Police Department said on July 13.

The theft charges relate to Lepler’s business, Monument Advisors. She is accused of not delivering on paid monument orders.

Of the 43 theft charges, 36 are felonies and seven are misdemeanors. In Nebraska court documents, Lepler’s earliest charge dates from Sept. 21, 2020 (theft by deception, more than $5,000, a class 2A felony). The most recent charge is from Feb. 9, 2023, also theft by deception, more than $5,000.

After an investigation, the Grand Island Police Department turned the case over to the Hall County Attorney’s Office in early June.