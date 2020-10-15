Monument company levels markers at Veterans Cemetery free of charge

Thanks to Desch Paine Memorials, 15 headstones at the Nebraska Veterans Memorial Cemetery are standing a little bit prouder.

The Grand Island company provided the labor and materials free of charge Tuesday.

Desch Paine Memorials, 3805 W. Old Potash Highway, “just wanted to thank our veterans in this way,” said Hannah Syms, the store manager and memorial counselor.

Dawn and Eric Fye, who set up monuments for the company, labored for five hours, beginning at 10 a.m.

“They did a wonderful job,” said Dave Davis of Grand Island, who took photographs of the work. The Fyes worked hard, he said.

The couple leveled and repaired upright markers. They dug around the stones, lifted them up and placed a compound underneath. They also used the compound to seal some of the stones.

The Fyes, who live in Marquette, weren’t able to fit their truck into the cemetery. So they did the work with a pry bar, three shovels, a tape measure and a wheelbarrow. If they had a crane with them, they would’ve been able to tackle a couple of more markers. But they didn’t.

“We did it all by hand,” Dawn Fye said. “It was just a great honor to be able to do this for our veterans.”