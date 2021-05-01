More COVID-19 patients hospitalized this week

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Central District Health Department area rose from one person last week to six people this week.

Those patients represent 7.23% of available beds. Two of the COVID-19 patients were on ventilators as of Friday.

Central District Health also learned of a COVID-related death on April 17, bringing fatalities in the three-county area to 149.

As of April 24, the positivity rate was 12%. Two weeks earlier, that number was 8%. CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson says the department’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%.

CDHD reported 17 new COVID-19 cases this week, an increase of one since last week.

On the bright side, the risk dial dropped from 1.5 to 1.1.

The 14-day case count is at 82, a decrease of two since last week.

CDHD has administered 18,548 vaccinations.

Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Friday that TestNebraska is ending on its Hastings campus.