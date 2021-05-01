More COVID-19 patients hospitalized this week

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Central District Health Department area rose from one person last week to six people this week.
Those patients represent 7.23% of available beds. Two of the COVID-19 patients were on ventilators as of Friday.
Central District Health also learned of a COVID-related death on April 17, bringing fatalities in the three-county area to 149.
As of April 24, the positivity rate was 12%. Two weeks earlier, that number was 8%. CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson says the department’s goal is a positivity rate of less than 5%.
CDHD reported 17 new COVID-19 cases this week, an increase of one since last week.
On the bright side, the risk dial dropped from 1.5 to 1.1.
The 14-day case count is at 82, a decrease of two since last week.
CDHD has administered 18,548 vaccinations.
Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Friday that TestNebraska is ending on its Hastings campus.
Terri Brown, director of CDHD Laboratory Services, said there has been a dramatic decrease in the number of people asking to be tested. TestNebraska was initiated at MLH in August 2020 and has provided testing for thousands of patients.
Patients can go to testnebraska.com to find alternate locations for service.
Mary Lanning family care clinics will be offering testing to their patients.