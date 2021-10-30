More discoveries about central Nebraska

Every day, I learn things about central Nebraska.
What have I discovered recently?
There’s a 21-inch minimum size limit for black bass at Sucks Lake.
Loup City was the scene of a riot in 1934.
Friends of Grand Island Parks is a mighty entity.
The route to the Prairie Commons medical office building includes two roundabouts.
What else have I learned?
Turkey hunters get one in the spring and two in the fall.
Small buses are known by various names elsewhere. But around here, we call them Handi-Buses.
Behind the Presyterian Church is a gorgeous 3-acre green space that is almost an unofficial Grand Island park.
The balcony in the Grand Island Senior High auditorium is called the loge.
Underpasses and stopped trains are a major topic around here.
The people of St. Paul are crazy about their Wildcats. The fan apparel is top-notch.
Northwest musicals are a really big deal.
St. Leo’s pashioners jokingly refer to the scene of their early Masses as St. Barr. Before the church was built, members gathered Sundays at Barr Junior High.
Governmental entities have a one- and six-year plan.
Boelus has a proud baseball history.
Because of construction, driving on North Road can be an adventure.
You can have chlebicky at the St. Wenceclas Brewfest in Milligan. What the heck is chlebicky?
At Barista’s, you can order apple crisp chai, if the mood suits you.
This is impressive: One of the tents at the State Fair has a TV in it. You can hang out in there and watch the game, just as you would at a sports bar.
What other knowledge have I acquired as I go out and about?
Lots of grandparents bring their grandchildren to the State Fair.
Northwest’s dance team is called the Vikettes.
Centura consists of Boelus, Cairo and Dannebrog. Riverside is in Cedar Rapids. Thayer Central is in Hebron. Twin River is based in Genoa. And S-E-M is Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.
I’ve never been to a Kearney golf course, but I’m guessing the sand traps are very big at Awarii Dunes.
If you ask me, I can give you directions to the Giltner Spur.
People around here like to spend time at Sherman Lake, Calamus Reservoir, Johnson Lake and Harlan County Reservoir.
Lots of Grand Island people work for international corporations. JBS USA is a subsidiary of a Brazilian company. McCain Foods is Canadian. CNH Industrial is an American-Italian firm headquartered in the United Kingdom, and largely owned by the Dutch-Italian company Exor. Hendrix-ISA is part of the Layer Business Unit of Hendrix Genetics, which is based in the Netherlands.
As it invariably does, the subject always returns to food.
I’ve noticed that people in Palmer belong to the Chat’n Nibble Club. I’m not sure what that is, but I’d like to be invited. I can chat and nibble with the best of them.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at 308-381-9408.