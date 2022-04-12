More jobs needed for student volunteers during UNK's Big Event

KEARNEY — Approximately 700 University of Nebraska at Kearney students will flood the community April 23 to offer a helping hand to those in need.

This year’s Big Event will kick off at 9 a.m. at Foster Field at UNK. The event began at UNK in 2006 and is organized by the student government. It provides an opportunity for students to show their appreciation to the community by giving back.

Students take part in a variety of projects such as picking up litter, washing windows, painting, yard work and more for nonprofit organizations, churches and individuals in the Kearney area.

After meeting at Foster Field, volunteers will head to their job sites at 9:30 a.m. Once they finish their jobs, there will be pizza available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Harmon Park.

In past years, anywhere from 500 to 600 students typically take part in the Big Event, but nearly 700 have signed up this year, said Tatum Vondra, UNK student government secretary of community relations. With so many volunteers, Vondra said one of the struggles this year is finding enough work for all the students involved.

“We are definitely short on job sites. This year has been a little bit more challenging,” added Vondra, a junior business administration major from Milford.

Volunteers will take on some big projects this year including helping with trail cleanup at Rowe Sanctuary, yard work and painting at the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, and helping with Habitat for Humanity. But they also will take on the smallest of jobs like cleaning windows or chores around a person’s house.

Vondra first took part in the Big Event last year, helping at the Arc of Buffalo County. She knew she would be planning the event this year, so she took the time last year to observe how it was all done.

“I think it’s a really cool event because Kearney in general does so much for us and so much for UNK. So many of our things are sponsored by donors in the community. I definitely think UNK is a school that is very integrated in their community, and I don’t think that is always the case in other college towns,” she said.

Vondra has been working tirelessly to find more jobs for the volunteers and to zone the different job sites throughout the community so each has their respective leader. She’d also like to showcase the projects after the Big Event so people can see what was accomplished by the volunteers.

“I’m excited to see everyone in one space together to serve their community,” she said.