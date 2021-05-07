More opponents of sex ed proposal emerge

KEARNEY — Teaching too much about sex and gender identity could hurt young Nebraskans.

That was the message from the Protect Nebraska Children Coalition, which has thrown up a red flag about elements of comprehensive sex education in the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed overhaul of health education standards.

“It’s clear this approach to sexuality is far from what Nebraskans would want for their children,” said Jenna Derr, a family medicine physician from Kearney during a press conference at Kearney’s Ramada Inn. Four people attended the press briefing, which was one day before the Nebraska Board of Education meets in Kearney. The meeting will be 9 a.m. Friday (today) at Holiday Inn in Kearney.

The sex education portion of the proposal attracted an overflow crowd Monday night at the Kearney Public Library.

Gov. Pete Ricketts warned at that gathering the sex education standards are dangerous, but they can be halted if people speak out against them.

“The only way to stop it, to fight it, is if regular ... Nebraskans say, ‘Enough is enough. We are not going to let this happen in our country,’” Ricketts said.