More options for health care: CHI Health St. Francis opens new women’s clinic

In preparation for additional labor and deliveries, the hospital’s Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit recently added 24/7 on-site neonatal nurse practitioners and telemedicine neonatologists coverage. These specialists can attend high-risk deliveries and provide immediate attention to newborns in need of specialized care.

Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, said the hospital believes in providing the best possible care to its community.

“Bringing in new technology, innovative programs and specialists like Drs. Ryskin and Stuelpnagel to central Nebraska, our patients don’t need to leave to find the best care,” Hannon said.

He said the clinic’s three new specialists are devoted specifically to women’s health and complement St. Francis’ recently opened cancer center, its new Surgical Services Department that will open this spring and its Level II NICU with 24/7 specialist coverage.

Hannon said expanding access to specialists will “improve the health of our growing community, ensuring from birth everyone receive high-quality medical care, but further solidifies Grand Island an attractive community to work and raise a family.”

The clinic also draws upon the resources of the CHI Health system.