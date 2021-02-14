More options for health care: CHI Health St. Francis opens new women’s clinic

Women in central Nebraska now have a new choice when it comes to health care.
CHI Health Clinic - Women’s Health, 705 Orleans Drive, opened this past Monday. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Friday.
The newly remodeled facility, featuring eight exam rooms and an on-site procedure and ultrasound room, will focus on the treatment and prevention of conditions unique to females at every stage of life.
Dr. Michael Ryskin, board certified OB/GYN, Dr. Amanda Stuelpnagel, OB/GYN, and women’s health nurse practitioner Chelsey Kennedy will anchor the new practice.
“Our goal is to provide compassionate care as trusted health care partners from adolescence throughout our patients’ lives,” said Stuelpnagel, a Nebraska native.
In addition to routine exams, pregnancy care and menopause management, the clinic’s staff manages other health issues including infertility, sexual health, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, incontinence, mental health, heart disease, cancer, nutrition, weight management, osteoporosis, thyroid diseases, rheumatologic diseases and multiple sclerosis.
Ryskin is board certified in obstetrics/gynecology. He received his medical degree from the Medical University of the State of Russia in Moscow. He completed a general surgery residency at Flushing Hospital and Medical Center in Flushing, N.Y., and an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Queens Hospital Center in Jamaica, N.Y., and The Stamford Hospital in Stamford, Conn.
Stuelpnagel is a native of Waco. She received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha. She completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin in Odessa, Texas. She is trained in robotic surgery.
OB/GYNs specialize in the care of women during pregnancy and childbirth, including high-risk cases, and in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases of the female reproductive system. They also specialize in other women’s health issues, such as menopause, infertility, hormone replacement and laparoscopic surgery.
Kennedy holds a doctor of nursing practice degree and is a board certified women’s health nurse practitioner. She is a Nebraska native and attended the UNMC College of Nursing in Omaha. In addition, she is an internationally board certified lactation consultant and a certified electronic fetal monitoring instructor.
Nurse practitioners provide primary care services including prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the health care needs of females throughout their lifespan.
Kennedy said with the addition of the women’s health clinic to the St. Francis campus, the circle of care is complete for area females.
“Our clinic was the last piece. Within steps of our front door, women have world-renowned cancer care, mammography, surgical services and maternity care,” she said.
In preparation for additional labor and deliveries, the hospital’s Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit recently added 24/7 on-site neonatal nurse practitioners and telemedicine neonatologists coverage. These specialists can attend high-risk deliveries and provide immediate attention to newborns in need of specialized care.
Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, said the hospital believes in providing the best possible care to its community.
“Bringing in new technology, innovative programs and specialists like Drs. Ryskin and Stuelpnagel to central Nebraska, our patients don’t need to leave to find the best care,” Hannon said.
He said the clinic’s three new specialists are devoted specifically to women’s health and complement St. Francis’ recently opened cancer center, its new Surgical Services Department that will open this spring and its Level II NICU with 24/7 specialist coverage.
Hannon said expanding access to specialists will “improve the health of our growing community, ensuring from birth everyone receive high-quality medical care, but further solidifies Grand Island an attractive community to work and raise a family.”
The clinic also draws upon the resources of the CHI Health system.
“COVID-19 certainly taught us that shared resources are one of the many benefits of being part of a larger system,” Hannon said. “That’s really behind the scenes, though. What I believe clinic patients will most appreciate is our shared digital medical records and patient portal across CHI Health. MyChart helps our patients manage all their health care, including test results, appointments and billing, all in one place with online convenience.”
Services provided by CHI Health Clinic - Women’s Health include: routine physical exams, pap smears and breast care screenings; pregnancy care, including high-risk pregnancies; newborn delivery close to home, with 24/7 neonatal specialists coverage; the latest in 3D and 4D ultrasound technology for expectant mothers; diagnostic services such as prenatal testing and fetal non-stress test; menstrual disorder diagnosis and treatment; infertility diagnosis and medical therapy; laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgeries, (robotic surgery coming soon) including hysterectomies; menopause management and hormone replacement; as well as specialty care coordination and follow-up for diabetes, hyper/hypothyroidism, obesity, coronary heart disease, hypertension, asthma, COPD, osteoporosis, cancer, anemia and mental health.
Hannon said St. Francis continues to invest in better health for the communities it serves.
“We will continue bringing the best and most innovative health care to our region,” he said. “Whether it’s through training future health care workers on our seventh and eighth floors or sponsoring nurses in advanced training to become nurse midwives, we are laying the groundwork now to provide care for our next 133 years.”
In addition to expanding women’s health by adding midwives, Hannon said within the next year, St. Francis also anticipates adding robotic surgical technology.
“We know physicians like Dr. Stuelpnagel train in robotic surgical techniques and we want new operating rooms to support these latest advancements,” he said. “We are building the surgical suites for the future and recruiting physicians with the latest training and expertise.”
St. Francis’ new Surgical Services Department will be a 37,500-square-foot, $32 million addition to the hospital. Its larger space will replace the hospital’s current operating rooms built in 1978 and will feature state-of-the-art surgical suites, endoscopy suites and private pre-operative and post-operative rooms, including room for robotic surgery.
The Surgical Services Department is continuing to operate out of its current location until construction is complete.