More space for employees, better service for customers; Miller Tire Pros and Service expands for fourth time since 2014 opening

Miller said that attention to the employees was one of the driving forces with the new building.

“That quality of work is only going to get better and better,” he said. “The quality of that finish product is going to be as good as it gets. We are going to have the ability to do a lot of things and to do it with the best and latest technology that is out there.”

And with the current cost of motor vehicles and the shortage of product, having the latest equipment and technology will help his customers extend the life of their cars and trucks.

“To help extend the life of your current vehicle as we will have all the latest equipment to be able to service transmissions, power steerings, brake systems, differentials and drive lines and all the additives and fluids that come along with that,” Miller said. “We are going to get better even at the things we weren’t doing before.”

Miller said he hopes for the new building to be completed by August and “we should be roaring and ready to go by September.”

For more information, call 308-675-2445 or find Miller Tire on Facebook or online at www.millertirepros.com.

