More space for employees, better service for customers; Miller Tire Pros and Service expands for fourth time since 2014 opening

Since starting Miller Tire Pros and Service, Adam Miller has steadily expanded his business on Eddy Street. That growth continues today; his company has purchased property at 722 N. Eddy St., the location of the former Hal Maggiore Photography.
Work has begun on the new site, which is across the street from his main location at 707 N. Eddy, with the demolition of the former photography studio. That work was started after the Grand Island City Council approved Miller’s application for tax-increment financing to aid in the redevelopment and renovation of the commercial property.
Miller Tire Pros and Service provides quality tires and auto repair. Miller also owns Miller Used Tire Warehouse and Miller VK Electronics, at 811 W. Fourth St.
He said the new building will house a work space with offices for the company’s service managers, a nine-bay service department and an expanded break room and showers for employees.
Miller Tire is a family-owned and operated business, which opened in April 2014 at the former location of Don’s Texaco. The building was built in 1955. It later expanded to a former dry cleaning business that was next door.
“We can do what we need to get done in a day with the space that we currently have,” Miller said. But “the new space will give the employees a more space and breathing room because everything is so tight.”
Miller credits the growth of this business to his employees.
“We have been able to find really good people,” Miller said. “That is single-handedly the difference.”
Unlike the other three previous expansions, Miller said he tore down the photography studio and will build a new structure.
“Vehicles have gotten bigger so we will have heavier and bigger lifts to service some of the equipment that is out there,” Miller said. “We will have a couple of bigger lifts for those big commercial trucks. It is really going to be nice to have that bigger and newer equipment that is as good as anything out there to be able to service a wider variety of our customer base.”
Customer service has been a hallmark of Miller Tire. When he started the business in 2014, he wanted and has succeeded in offering his customers the best tires, parts and service.
But being in the auto repair and tire business before starting Miller Tire, Miller knows that the quality of work provided to their customers has to be the best.
“You have to devote a ton of attention to the customer themselves because without customer you have nothing,” Miller said. “But to be able to get a good finish product, you have to devote a lot of attention to the employee too.”
Miller said that attention to the employees was one of the driving forces with the new building.
“That quality of work is only going to get better and better,” he said. “The quality of that finish product is going to be as good as it gets. We are going to have the ability to do a lot of things and to do it with the best and latest technology that is out there.”
And with the current cost of motor vehicles and the shortage of product, having the latest equipment and technology will help his customers extend the life of their cars and trucks.
“To help extend the life of your current vehicle as we will have all the latest equipment to be able to service transmissions, power steerings, brake systems, differentials and drive lines and all the additives and fluids that come along with that,” Miller said. “We are going to get better even at the things we weren’t doing before.”
Miller said he hopes for the new building to be completed by August and “we should be roaring and ready to go by September.”
For more information, call 308-675-2445 or find Miller Tire on Facebook or online at www.millertirepros.com.