top story

More than 1,500 participate in Grand Island's Race for Grace in person, virtually

Race for Grace 2022

There was a large turnout for the Race For Grace 2022 10K Saturday morning benefiting the Grace Foundation. 

 Independent/Josh Salmon

After two years away, Race for Grace returned Saturday morning to the streets of downtown Grand Island.

More than 1,500 people took part, either in person or virtually, said race coordinator Kathy Eihusen.

It was fun to have interactions with the participants again — to see their faces “and hear the stories of how they’re fighting cancer. It was awesome,” Eihusen said.

Saturday’s event was the 12th annual Race for Grace 10K and two-mile run or walk. Because of COVID-19 the 2020 and 2021 races were strictly virtual.

All profits go to the GRACE Cancer Foundation, which uses the money to assist cancer patients in the Grand Island and Hastings areas.

The race also remembers and celebrates those fighting or who have fought cancer. For some people, the race is a healing event, Eihusen said.

The turnout was down a bit from previous years, but that’s true of running events nationwide, she said.

The Grand Island drop could have been worse than it was, she said. The event also continues to receive strong support from its sponsors, she said.

In addition to walking or running Saturday, participants could sign up for a virtual component, which ran April 1 through Saturday.

There were “a few little glitches” Saturday, mostly involving T-shirt distribution for virtual participants, she said.

“But we’re definitely going to work on it and make it better for next year,” she said.

People like the virtual option, Eihusen said.

The last two years, participants also have been able to cover the course on bicycle.

GRACE Cancer Foundation was established in 2008 by Julie Pfeifer and Lisa Willman.

The organization originally was named The GRACE Foundation, with GRACE standing for Grand Island Area Cancer Endowment. In 2018, for the organization’s 10th anniversary, it was renamed GRACE Cancer Foundation.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

