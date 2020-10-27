More than 11,000 early ballots cast in Hall County

More than 11,000 ballots have been cast in Hall County ahead of next week’s general election.
And still more are coming in as voters receive ballots by mail and visit Hall County Administration Building for early in-person voting.
“In the primary election, we had about 12,000 (total ballots),” Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said. “I think by the end of the week we’ll have close to the same volume we had for the entire primary in early ballots for this election, which I think is good.”
Of the ballots cast, 9,380 have been returned via mail and more than 1,291 have voted in person in the past three weeks.
Some early ballots have been rejected, Overstreet said.
“We had some people who got absentee ballots but then they moved. Some people got replacement ballots, as well,” she said.
The last day the county sent out ballots by mail was Saturday.
Completed ballots should not be mailed-in, as it may take too long for the county to receive them in time, even if they are mailed from within the county.
Out-of-state voters should use an express delivery service.
“I wouldn’t put anything in the mail and expect it to get back to us and have it here by Election Day,” Overstreet said. “If they’re coming back and they’re getting that mail ballot from us this week, they really should look at some kind of overnight service or driving back.”
Voters can return a ballot in person at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St., in Grand Island, or use the secure outdoor drop box at the same address, which is available at all hours.
“It’s not a postmark issue for Nebraska,” Overstreet said. “Postmark doesn’t cut it.” Ballots must be at the Election Commissioner’s office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
The county is ready for in-person voting to take place Nov. 3.
Overstreet reminds voters that political clothing and paraphernalia is not allowed at polling sites, which are neutral locations.
“You may be excited about your favorite candidate, but it’s not the time to get dressed out in all the regalia for that candidate,” she said. “No political attire is allowed.”
Voters should allow extra time for voting in-person, as well.
“I don’t know what the volume is going to be,” she said. “If you look at our last presidential election, we had over 24,000 voters. So, if we’ve got about 12,000 right now for early voters, that’s 12,000 people yet to vote probably at our polling sites.”
Protective masks are not required at polling sites, but are encouraged out of consideration for others.
Many people still enjoy the experience of voting in-person.
“For a lot of people, it’s a trust factor,” Overstreet said. “They don’t want to have anything in between them holding it and putting it in the box. They don’t want the post office or the drop box to be in the middle.”
It’s also a matter of tradition, Overstreet said.
“People like to go to polling sites and see who’s there, how many people have voted before them,” she said. “And they like to get their sticker, too.”
For more information about voting in Hall County, visit hallcountyne.gov.
