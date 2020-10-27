More than 11,000 early ballots cast in Hall County

More than 11,000 ballots have been cast in Hall County ahead of next week’s general election.

And still more are coming in as voters receive ballots by mail and visit Hall County Administration Building for early in-person voting.

“In the primary election, we had about 12,000 (total ballots),” Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said. “I think by the end of the week we’ll have close to the same volume we had for the entire primary in early ballots for this election, which I think is good.”

Of the ballots cast, 9,380 have been returned via mail and more than 1,291 have voted in person in the past three weeks.

Some early ballots have been rejected, Overstreet said.

“We had some people who got absentee ballots but then they moved. Some people got replacement ballots, as well,” she said.

The last day the county sent out ballots by mail was Saturday.

Completed ballots should not be mailed-in, as it may take too long for the county to receive them in time, even if they are mailed from within the county.

Out-of-state voters should use an express delivery service.