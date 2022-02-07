More than 2,000 attend gun show over the weekend

Dillman shared a table with two other Hastings men — Larry McCance and Bob Wolf. McCance was selling rifles and ammunition, and Wolf was selling fishing reels.

The men were happy to have a table next to Heidi Bergen of Hampton, who was selling nuts, candy and other edibles. Eating Bergen’s candy made the weekend more fun.

Big topics among hunters are the shortage of ammo and the high prices charged for it.

Dillman said a box of 20 rifle cartridges cost $32 three years ago. Now, a box goes for $70. The price of primers and other supplies has also gone up substantially.

Dillman, by the way, isn’t a fan of ice fishing. A fish under ice doesn’t have much life to it, he said. “It’s like pulling in an old shoe.”

At a gun show, you can buy a lot more than guns.

Vaughn Hesselgesser of Grand Island was selling wall hanging art made from 18-gauge steel. The art, made for indoor or outdoor use, is cut from 4- by 8-foot sheets. Instead of being painted, the wall hangings are powder-coated. Hesselgesser’s company is called Creative Iron. He was assisted by his wife, Vicki, and their son, Tyler.