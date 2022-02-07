More than 2,000 attend gun show over the weekend

The Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association’s Gun and Sport Show attracted more than 2,000 people over the weekend, the biggest crowd the show has drawn in two or three years.
Steven Gallagher, of the Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, said 1,300 people attended the show Saturday. About 800 were predicted Sunday.
Dealers were selling their wares at 280 tables set up inside the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.
Those dealers were happy and “moving a lot of product,” Gallagher said.
Customers were mainly looking for guns and other items you can’t buy in a sporting goods store, he said.
While looking over the firearms, gun show customers love to visit.
At gun shows, Clyde Dillman said, he sees people he’s had discussions with “once or twice a year for 30 years.”
Dillman, a dealer from Hastings, recognized 200 or 300 people at the show. He doesn’t know the names of many, but they’ve talked lots of times in the past.
Over the last 30 years, Dillman has done business with most of the dealers who were on hand over the weekend, either buying items from them or selling them something.
Dillman shared a table with two other Hastings men — Larry McCance and Bob Wolf. McCance was selling rifles and ammunition, and Wolf was selling fishing reels.
The men were happy to have a table next to Heidi Bergen of Hampton, who was selling nuts, candy and other edibles. Eating Bergen’s candy made the weekend more fun.
Big topics among hunters are the shortage of ammo and the high prices charged for it.
Dillman said a box of 20 rifle cartridges cost $32 three years ago. Now, a box goes for $70. The price of primers and other supplies has also gone up substantially.
Dillman, by the way, isn’t a fan of ice fishing. A fish under ice doesn’t have much life to it, he said. “It’s like pulling in an old shoe.”
At a gun show, you can buy a lot more than guns.
Vaughn Hesselgesser of Grand Island was selling wall hanging art made from 18-gauge steel. The art, made for indoor or outdoor use, is cut from 4- by 8-foot sheets. Instead of being painted, the wall hangings are powder-coated. Hesselgesser’s company is called Creative Iron. He was assisted by his wife, Vicki, and their son, Tyler.
Their best seller is a replica of a tattered American flag.
The items are “priced to sell,” Vaughn Hesselgesser said. “I don’t like to carry it home all the time.”
Greg Geist of Kearney was helping his wife, Tammy, sell products for her company, Leash Loft Pro. The metal products hold dog leashes, keys and other items. Greg has his own company, Mach 1 Manufacturing, which does precision laser sheet and tube cutting.
Slogans seen at the event make it clear that gun show customers are largely conservative.
Hunting equipment, rather than politics, was the primary subject in the minds of most people, though.
A small car in the parking lot bore this sticker: “I’m saving fuel to buy more guns.”