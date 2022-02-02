More than 40% of Hall County voters have new voting site in 2022

- Fonner Park Cafe hosted two precincts, but those have been separated. People who live in Grand Island city limits still will vote there, and those living outside city limits will now vote at St. Leo’s or in Alda.

- Northridge Assembly of God is no longer a polling site. About two-thirds of those voters will go to First Faith Methodist and one-third will go to Resurrection Catholic.

Every Hall County voter will be mailed a new voter card in March whether or not there’s been a change in their polling place.

More than 34,000 postcards are being sent out so voters will know their polling place and any changes in their political representation, such as new city council or school board wards.

Overstreet called the precinct changes “very substantial.”

“Polling places have changed and we want people to get their polling place found now so they are confident where they’re going to go,” she said.

Maps showing the new precinct boundaries are available online on the Hall County website with precinct location feature, under “Election Commission.”