More than 40% of Hall County voters have new voting site in 2022

It is 97 days until May 10 primary election.
More than 40% of Hall County voters have a different voting site for 2022 because of statewide redistricting that took place in 2021, said Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet at a press conference held Wednesday at Hall County Administration Building.
“This change will affect more than 13,000 Hall County voters and it will be in place for the next 10 years,” Overstreet said. “Voters have time now to get prepared and to be confident where they’re headed on Election Day.”
She added, “Now is the time to find your polling site.”
The new district boundaries can be found at Nebraska Voter Check — www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.
Voters can find their polling location by their name or residential address. It is available in English and Spanish.
The polling site changes are a result of U.S. Census numbers for Hall County and state redistricting, Overstreet said.
Grand Island now has three legislative districts.
Hall County had three districts before, but they did not divide the city.
Legislative lines are “hard boundaries when it comes to voting,” Overstreet said.
Precinct boundaries for each polling place cannot cross a legislative boundary.
Some Grand Island voters now will vote in Alda, for example, as voters south of Shimmer Drive are now in Precinct 23.
“This will be the first time I can think of in at least 30 years that we’ll be sending ballots with the Grand Island mayor’s race, Grand Island school board, to Alda,” Overstreet said.
New polling sites also have been added because of the substantial growth in Grand Island. These include Resurrection Catholic, Abundant Life Church and Southern Public Power office.
Some polling places were moved to benefit voters with disabilities and for greater accessibility and curbside voting.
These include First Faith Methodist, St. Paul’s Lutheran and Resurrection Catholic.
Other changes:
- Seedling Mile Elementary is no longer a polling site due to school security and school traffic issues. Those voters will go to Grace Lutheran Church.
- People who voted at St. Leo’s Catholic and live south of Stolley Park Road still will vote at St. Leo’s, but people who live north of Stolley Park will now vote at Abundant Life.
- Fonner Park Cafe hosted two precincts, but those have been separated. People who live in Grand Island city limits still will vote there, and those living outside city limits will now vote at St. Leo’s or in Alda.
- Northridge Assembly of God is no longer a polling site. About two-thirds of those voters will go to First Faith Methodist and one-third will go to Resurrection Catholic.
Every Hall County voter will be mailed a new voter card in March whether or not there’s been a change in their polling place.
More than 34,000 postcards are being sent out so voters will know their polling place and any changes in their political representation, such as new city council or school board wards.
Overstreet called the precinct changes “very substantial.”
“Polling places have changed and we want people to get their polling place found now so they are confident where they’re going to go,” she said.
Maps showing the new precinct boundaries are available online on the Hall County website with precinct location feature, under “Election Commission.”
Maps are on public display for those who do not have a computer and can be seen at Hall County Administration Building, Grand Island City Hall, Grand Island Public Library, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and Multicultural Coalition.
Village offices in Cairo, Alda, Wood River and Doniphan also have maps on display.
Voters can request a mail-in ballot. Early voting starts on April 11 through May 9.
For the 2020 primary, 80% of people voted by mail and 20% in person, and for the general election, it was about 50/50, Overstreet said.
Overstreet urged voters to participate in this year’s elections.
“We never want anybody to sit an election out,” she said. “We have the Nebraska governor’s race, all of the state’s constitutional officers, most of the officers for Hall County, half of the Grand Island City Council, (Grand Island) mayor, half of Wood River City Council, five of nine Grand Island school board members, half of the Wood River school board. There are a lot of really important decisions for voters to make.”
She added, “It’s never a good time to sit out an election.”