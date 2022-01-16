More than 400 students compete in speech, forensic meet in Grand Island

A senior, Martinez said poetry is her favorite speech event. She’s been at it longer so she has “more of a deeper connection with it,” she said.

In duo acting, Martinez and Abrajan presented a piece about two immigrant women working at a dress factory in East L.A. One of the characters is undocumented.

The piece, called “Real Women Have Curves,” was written by Josefina Lorenz.

Martinez and Abrajan put the work together in short order. They picked up the script only three days earlier.

The two seniors just missed medaling with the piece, Boyd said.

Speech, Martinez says, allows her to express a different part of her, and show her struggles and emotions. She loves being able to help others understand what she’s going through.

Abrajan, who has been in speech for six years, said speech is “one of the best forms of expressing yourself” and putting your best foot forward. You have to be prepared, have good diction and understand your piece in each category, she said.