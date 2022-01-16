More than 400 students compete in speech, forensic meet in Grand Island

Anne Martinez of Grand Island Senior High took first place in varsity poetry Saturday at the Central Nebraska Speech and Forensics meet at GISH.
More than 400 students from 28 schools, ranging from Class A to D-1, competed in the tournament.
Three Islanders placed in varsity serious prose. Tim Troxel finished eighth, Ava Stein took ninth and Elaine Abrajan finished 12th.
A five-person team placed ninth in varsity oral interpretation of drama. That team consisted of Troxel, Lauren Brown, Hannah Madison, Zoie Haar and Eulisis Martin.
Marissa Crosby took sixth in novice extemporaneous, while Bianca Nieves placed 10th in novice informative.
No team scores were kept at the tournament. Sixteen GISH students competed.
“I think we did great,” said John Boyd, the GISH head speech coach. “I think we’re establishing some building blocks. We had a lot of kids that were really close to breaking into finals and placing, but they just didn’t quite get there. So we’re looking to come back and hit it strong on Monday,” when the Islanders compete again.
Martinez’s poetry piece dealt with the different discrimination people can face through language.
A senior, Martinez said poetry is her favorite speech event. She’s been at it longer so she has “more of a deeper connection with it,” she said.
In duo acting, Martinez and Abrajan presented a piece about two immigrant women working at a dress factory in East L.A. One of the characters is undocumented.
The piece, called “Real Women Have Curves,” was written by Josefina Lorenz.
Martinez and Abrajan put the work together in short order. They picked up the script only three days earlier.
The two seniors just missed medaling with the piece, Boyd said.
Speech, Martinez says, allows her to express a different part of her, and show her struggles and emotions. She loves being able to help others understand what she’s going through.
Abrajan, who has been in speech for six years, said speech is “one of the best forms of expressing yourself” and putting your best foot forward. You have to be prepared, have good diction and understand your piece in each category, she said.
Most importantly, speech makes you a good speaker, which helps a person throughout life. It helps you present yourself in an interview. “And that’s how you get those jobs,” Abrajan said. “So this prepares you for life, ultimately.”
In serious prose on Saturday, Abrajan presented “Misery,” by Stephen King. That piece is on the “creepier side. But the fact that I’m able to express those emotions and take a judge through that experience is something worth your time and effort.”
In extemporaneous speech, participants are assigned a political topic, Crosby said. They draw three subjects, pick one and prepare a speech lasting five to seven minutes. In her first two rounds, she talked about a space race between China and the U.S., and the election chances of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines.
Crosby, a sophomore, is in her first year of speech at GISH. But she participated in 4-H speech when she was 12.
Even when she was young, public speaking always has come naturally to her. “Because I just wanted people to hear what I have to say, of course,” she said, smiling.
Confidence is the most important quality in speech, she said. You have to believe “in yourself that you can do it,” whether there’s one person in the room or 100.