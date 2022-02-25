More than 5,500 people make Fonner’s opening weekend a success

Opening weekend at Fonner Park was a great success, with big crowds, good weather and a big parimutuel handle on Saturday.

“It went extremely well,” said Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak.

The amount wagered on-track Saturday was bigger than all but one Saturday in 2021, Kotulak said. The sellout crowd totaled more than 5,500 people.

The next day, “Mother Nature complied and we had the best Sunday we have had in at least five or six years,” he said.

The Sunday crowd enjoyed the sunny skies, temperatures in the mid-60s and no wind, he said.

Also Sunday, six of the nine races had 10-horse fields.

The normal three-day weekend racing schedule begins today with a 2 p.m. post time.

It’s a busy weekend at Fonner Park, which hosts Rodeo Grand Island tonight and Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

Saturday rodeo action begins with a matinee performance at 1 p.m. “That one might be one that takes away from our race crowd,” Kotulak said.

But horse racing attendance could get a boost from those who go to the track first and then take in the rodeo at 7:30 p.m., he said.

Last weekend, newcomer jockey Kevin Roman, a native of Puerto Rico, won three consecutive races for three-time Fonner Park-leading trainer Isai Gonzalez. Trainer Mark Hibdon won three races during the weekend and Armando Martinez leads the jockey standings with four wins.

Fonner Park has one innovation this year on the betting front. The Grand Island track is the only racetrack in North America to offer the Omni bet.

“Known as a swinger bet in racetracks abroad, the wager is essentially a show quinella,” according to a Fonner news release. A bettor must correctly select at least two horses to finish in the top three placings. A two-horse Omni bet has three possible winning combinations: 1st & 2nd or 1st & 3rd or 2nd & 3rd.

“We know there will be some initial interest and if there is sufficient action we’ll keep it,” Kotulak said in a statement. “We all don’t have the same tastebuds, and any chef will tell you that items don’t make it to the menu unless you try them first as a daily special.”

The wager start-up cost was sponsored and presented by Pat O’Neill, a Fonner Park director and local business owner.

