More than 500 alpacas make trek to Fonner Park for National Alpaca Show

Mulligan said alpacas are originally from Peru. The biggest difference between an alpaca and a llama is size, as llamas are bigger animals and are used as pack animals in South America. Many alpaca owners also have llamas. Llamas can protect the smaller alpacas from predators, such as coyotes.

“Alpacas are strictly raised for their fleece,” she said.

Mulligan said alpacas are very personable animals.

“They are easy to get along with and easy to handle,” she said. “They are also easy on the environment.”

Alpacas have soft padded feet instead of hooves and can leave even the most delicate terrain undamaged. Damage to topsoil decreases long-term soil fertility and in the process, the soil is eroded and weed invasion is encouraged.

Alpacas prefer to eat tender grasses, which they do not pull up by the roots. Lacking upper teeth, they “cut” the grass with their bottom teeth and upper palate. This vegetation cutting encourages the plant’s growth. Because they are modified ruminants with a three-compartment stomach, alpacas convert grass and hay to energy very efficiently, and stop eating when they are full, further preserving the landscape on which they live.