More than 500 alpacas make trek to Fonner Park for National Alpaca Show

The Alpaca Owners Association Inc. (AOA) National Alpaca Show got underway Friday morning at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena at Fonner Park.
The show will run through Sunday. It is sponsored by Alpacas of Moose Creek Ranch and Red Granite Ranch, and is expected to draw hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country.
Jennier Heck of Denver is the president of the Alpaca Owners Association. She is also one of the contestants.
There are 102 alpaca farms represented at this year’s show. They have brought more than 500 alpacas for the competition. The participants come from nearly 30 states, from New York to Washington.
The show was previously in Grand Island in 2015. Show hours this weekend will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The show will consist of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.
Also at the this year’s show are dozens of vendors and farms selling the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items from throughout the United States and beyond, offering a variety of products made from alpacas.
The show is being livestreamed on the Alpaca Owners Association’s Facebook page.
Sharon Mulligan of Colorado is a board member, and her Red Granite Ranch is one of the show’s sponsors.
The show ring competition evaluates the alpacas by color and age, Mulligan said. They are judged on the animal’s conformation and fleece. The first and second place alpacas in the color championship will then compete for champion and reserve champion.
Alpacas come naturally in 22 color variations. The spectrum includes white, fawn, brown, gray and black, with all the natural shades in between. Alpaca fleece dyes beautifully and is available in a variety of dyed colors.
“They are looking at the quality and color of the fleece and the uniformity of the fleece across the blanket of the animal,” Mulligan said.
Alpaca fleece can also be readily combined with other fine fibers such as merino wool, cashmere, mohair, silk and angora to attain incredibly interesting blends.
AOA Executive Director Robin Gifford said the alpaca fleece is gaining in popularity.
“We have just did some scientific testing on antibacterial and thermal properties of the fleece and it came out pretty positive,” Gifford said. “It is warm, it is lightweight and as we say, ‘You can wear your socks for a week and they won’t smell.’”
Heck said people become alpaca owners for many reasons, from harvesting the animal’s fleece to breeding alpacas to improve the genetics of the animal.
Mulligan said alpacas are originally from Peru. The biggest difference between an alpaca and a llama is size, as llamas are bigger animals and are used as pack animals in South America. Many alpaca owners also have llamas. Llamas can protect the smaller alpacas from predators, such as coyotes.
“Alpacas are strictly raised for their fleece,” she said.
Mulligan said alpacas are very personable animals.
“They are easy to get along with and easy to handle,” she said. “They are also easy on the environment.”
Alpacas have soft padded feet instead of hooves and can leave even the most delicate terrain undamaged. Damage to topsoil decreases long-term soil fertility and in the process, the soil is eroded and weed invasion is encouraged.
Alpacas prefer to eat tender grasses, which they do not pull up by the roots. Lacking upper teeth, they “cut” the grass with their bottom teeth and upper palate. This vegetation cutting encourages the plant’s growth. Because they are modified ruminants with a three-compartment stomach, alpacas convert grass and hay to energy very efficiently, and stop eating when they are full, further preserving the landscape on which they live.
Their pelletlike droppings are PH balanced, and serve as an excellent, natural, slow-release, low-odor fertilizer. The fertilizer is perfect for growing fruits and vegetables. Because alpacas consolidate their feces in one or two communal spots in the pasture, it is easy to collect and compost, and the spread of parasites is controlled.
Mulligan said raising alpacas is not hobby farming as demand for their fleece is growing as a natural product for consumers.
Gifford said AOA is working to improve the quality of American alpaca fleece.
“We want to make the American herd as good as we can,” Mulligan said.
Gifford said AOA also puts an emphasis on education to make people more aware of the value of alpacas.
“We have a lot of smaller farmers coming in,” she said. “Something kind of exciting for us is since Jan. 1, we have had more than 100 first-time members join AOA.”
To help those first-time members, Gifford said, they work with them on how to structure their alpaca farms and set them up with mentors to get them started.
At the national show, members can network with other members on better techniques to raise alpacas, about markets and a host of other subjects that can improve their operations.
Along with the alpaca show ring competition and vendors, there are many fun activities planned this weekend, such as alpaca yoga, an alpaca costume competition and an alpaca “selfie” booth.
On Sunday, the show will feature the crowning of National Supreme Champions. This prestigious honor will be awarded to both Suri and Huacaya males and females in dark and light groups, resulting in eight champions.