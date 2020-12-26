More than 700 meals served at Knights of Columbus Christmas Eve event

Nearly 750 meals were prepared Thursday for the Knights of Columbus annual Christmas Eve dinner served at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event for area families was done as a drive-through service and as delivery.
“To have people sitting in here, with the coronavirus, it’s probably just better that they take it and go to their homes,” said Chuck Donner, Grand Island Knights of Columbus manager.
Families received hot turkey, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, and corn, served with a slice of pie and portion of cranberry sauce, along with a fresh apple and milk, bagged and ready to go.
The meal is “for anybody who wants one,” Donner said.
The special dinner has been held by the local Knights of Columbus for the past 34 years.
“It’s something we started years ago, and we just plan to keep it going,” Donner said.
The morning’s work was done by several dozen volunteers, all wearing protective face masks.
There were too many volunteers to count Thursday, Donner said.
“The more the better,” he said. “It just makes it that much easier.”
Through the morning, Mike Follmer, a Knights of Columbus member, coordinated the efforts of the volunteers at the many stations, all working toward a single effort.
“We’ve got it departmentalized,” Follmer said. “I’m helping with the serving line, and we’ve got guys in charge of the kitchen.”
Meals being delivered to families were the first to be prepared and then sent out.
Drive-through meals were prepared next, so they would be fresh and hot when placed in the car of the waiting person or family.
“It was a change,” Follmer said. “We’ve never done it this way. Everything we were doing was kind of a new experience for us.”
Despite the work and coordination required, it was a fun morning, he said.
“Just being with the guys and sharing time and talk, it’s a good time,” Follmer said. “It’s Christmas.”
In the St. Mary’s kitchen, Larry Kuta served as the day’s head cook.
Asked what it was like to prepare more than 700 meals in one morning, Kuta replied, “The one-word answer is hectic!”
Kuta was able to meet the challenge, though, as he has been participating in the event for more than 25 years.
“You give something back to the community every time you get the chance,” he said.
Kuta said he most enjoys the fellowship the morning brings.
“It’s the day itself, all the people coming together to help out for one good, common cause,” he said. “Everybody’s got a job to do and they do a good job, and usually it’s a successful day.”
Jennifer King, along with her family, also participated in the morning’s preparation, helping with assembly and delivering meals to families.
“We’ve done this the last three years and we just enjoy doing this as a family,” King said. “We feel like we’re giving back to our community, and we enjoy seeing how much people enjoy coming here and getting this meal, and having a sense of community.”
Though it seemed a chaotic affair, she said the atmosphere there was truly joyful.
“Everybody’s happy to be here,” King said.
The Rev. James Golka of St. Mary’s Cathedral celebrated everyone’s efforts.
“I’m excited that we can do something good in the midst of a hard time,” Golka said.
Seeing so many people help so many others was heartening, he said.
“I just walked across the parking lot and saw all the people lined up outside, and really it’s about them,” Golka said. “To come in here and see all these people who are just happy to do something for someone else, I think that brings out the best in people, and the Christmas spirit.”
He added, “God made us to live for others, not for ourselves, so this helps us to put that into action.”
Helping others is always of great importance, Golka said.
“We say the greatest gift we’ve ever received is Jesus Christ, so we imitate God when we give gifts to others,” he said, “because that’s what God does for us, so it helps us to grow in God, to know the presence of Christ here among us.”