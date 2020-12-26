More than 700 meals served at Knights of Columbus Christmas Eve event

“It’s the day itself, all the people coming together to help out for one good, common cause,” he said. “Everybody’s got a job to do and they do a good job, and usually it’s a successful day.”

Jennifer King, along with her family, also participated in the morning’s preparation, helping with assembly and delivering meals to families.

“We’ve done this the last three years and we just enjoy doing this as a family,” King said. “We feel like we’re giving back to our community, and we enjoy seeing how much people enjoy coming here and getting this meal, and having a sense of community.”

Though it seemed a chaotic affair, she said the atmosphere there was truly joyful.

“Everybody’s happy to be here,” King said.

The Rev. James Golka of St. Mary’s Cathedral celebrated everyone’s efforts.

“I’m excited that we can do something good in the midst of a hard time,” Golka said.

Seeing so many people help so many others was heartening, he said.