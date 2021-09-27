Grand Island Public Schools’ O’Connor Learning Center hosted a community open house Sunday at its 2208 N. Webb Road location.
Remodeling on the 50,000-square-foot former Shopko space, donated by businessman Ray O’Connor, started in 2020 and was completed in time for the 2021-22 school year.
GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover called the completed product “more than what we could have imagined.”
“We’re so grateful for Mr. O’Connor and his vision, coming along at a time when we already knew that it was upon us to be able to move our students from the old building into a space that creates a learning environment that’s representative of their creativity and what it takes at an early age to ensure they thrive for the long haul,” she said.
The project cost roughly $9.6 million.
The site now boasts 10 classrooms and is able to serve up to 300 GIPS students.
It is an increase from the previously early childhood learning site, the former Engleman Elementary building at 4360 W. Capital Ave.
Completing the project has been exciting for the community, O’Connor said.
“They’ve waited a long time, I think for the past 12 years, to have a new facility built,” he said. “The need has always been there, but other things have pushed it back.”
O’Connor said he donated the space for the project because of his belief in early childhood education.
“I think it’s very important. It puts all the kids on an even playing field,” he said. “With society the way it is today, moms and dads both working, they don’t have the opportunity to spend as much time as they would like with their kids, so it’s worked out very well.”
O’Connor said it is an honor knowing so many youths would be growing and learning in a center that bears his name.
“I’m very pleased,” he said. “Very, very pleased.”
It’s the details, Grover said, “the small things for the small kids,” that make the difference, from the center’s color choices, its layout and, a highlight and its sensory rooms.
“We’re very thrilled about those. It gives students the opportunity to de-escalate and learn how to manage their emotions,” she said. “It really does play into our goal of ensuring that our students can thrive in school and in life.”
Educator Cydney Lounsbury said teaching in what used to be a Shopko has been surprising.
“At first I was skeptical at how they were going to change Shopko into a school building, but the building turned out really great and it’s a wonderful place to teach students,” she said. “The students have done great in this building, and it’s been a great adjustment for our program.”
Early Childhood coordinator Amy Richards said the most amazing thing about the space is that “it is built for preschoolers.”
“There are lots of small, intentional choices that were made to make this a building built for and accessible to and to promote learning for three- and four- and five-year-olds,” she said.
It is important that kids have such a learning environment, Richards said.
“If we can help develop their independence and provide a space that’s built for them we can really provide that high quality, early childhood education for students, and that can have a lifelong impact on our children,” she said.
After a month of utilizing the center, Richards is no less impressed by it.
“It’s more than we ever could have asked for,” she said. “The team, from the architects to the construction, to Mr. O’Connor and GIPS Board of Education, they all came together to make a space that is beyond what we even pictured when we started.”