‘More than what we could have imagined’

O’Connor said he donated the space for the project because of his belief in early childhood education.

“I think it’s very important. It puts all the kids on an even playing field,” he said. “With society the way it is today, moms and dads both working, they don’t have the opportunity to spend as much time as they would like with their kids, so it’s worked out very well.”

O’Connor said it is an honor knowing so many youths would be growing and learning in a center that bears his name.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “Very, very pleased.”

It’s the details, Grover said, “the small things for the small kids,” that make the difference, from the center’s color choices, its layout and, a highlight and its sensory rooms.

“We’re very thrilled about those. It gives students the opportunity to de-escalate and learn how to manage their emotions,” she said. “It really does play into our goal of ensuring that our students can thrive in school and in life.”

Educator Cydney Lounsbury said teaching in what used to be a Shopko has been surprising.