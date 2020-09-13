Mormon missionaries reassigned to Grand Island amid pandemic

“It’s always, what more can we do?” she said. “That’s always nice, because sometimes, in the positions we’re in, we’re looking at things that need to be done in advance, and then making the suggestion to people. They are asking before we can actually offer more work for them.”

Messiah Lutheran Council Member Jim Elrod said the missionaries have helped greatly with the church’s Saturday supper events.

“It’s been awesome,” Elrod said. “They’re happy to volunteer, and sometimes we run short of volunteers. They’re here, they help, and they do a good job.”

Only recently have the missionaries been able to go out again and engage people directly.

“As of last weekend we started being allowed to visit people in person, as long as we have masks on and are distanced and outside their houses,” Hill said. “That’s the closest contact we can have with people, aside from normal church meetings, which have resumed here.”

Eventually, some of the group will return home while others will be able to return to their original assignments abroad.

Dew, who has only been in Grand Island for three weeks, called the community “amazing.”

“The people here as so nice and so kind to all of us,” he said. “I feel that no matter what faith you believe in, we can all come together.”

