Morrison Cancer Center set to open facility in G.I.

“We were looking for a program that was known for quality care, cutting-edge technology and a program that understands our culture in central Nebraska,” Crouch said. “We found that this cancer care system already existed in our own backyard (Hastings’ Morrison Cancer Center).

“In addition to their great reputation and service to the people of south-central Nebraska, this cancer care program is comprehensive and allowed us to bring Dr. Copur back to the cancer community in Grand Island,” he said. “Dr. Copur is a tireless leader in the field of oncology and he has dedicated his life to ‘killing and defeating’ cancer. We feel that his dedication and passion, supported by the good people of the Morrison Cancer Center, will strengthen the already robust cancer care provided to the people of Grand Island and the central Nebraska region.”