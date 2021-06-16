Morrison Cancer Center to open soon in Grand Island

The Morrison Cancer Center is set to open later this summer at the Prairie Commons Medical Center.
The 15,000-square-foot facility, with a full-service cancer center, will be located on the campus of Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Dr. Sitki Copur is the medical director.
Copur has been seeing patients for consultation and follow-up at the Central Nebraska Specialty Clinic. The new center means cancer patients won’t need to travel to Hastings for treatment and other services.
The center will offer new patient consults and follow-ups plus chemotherapy, biologic therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, PET/CT imaging, lab services and a state-of-the-art infusion center for administration of fluids and blood products.
Copur attributes the opening to the success of the Morrison Cancer Center team in serving both Grand Island and Hastings thus far.
“With our academic/community-based approach and 24/7 inpatient/outpatient, comprehensive and passionate care, we have accomplished our goal of providing excellent service to the central Nebraska population,” he said.
Grand Island Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Crouch said the Morrison Cancer Center, under the medical direction of Copur, was chosen from among several respected programs statewide that wanted to locate at GIRMC.
“We were looking for a program that was known for quality care, cutting-edge technology and a program that understands our culture in central Nebraska,” Crouch said.
He said they found that this cancer care system “already existed in our own backyard (Hastings’ Morrison Cancer Center).”
“In addition to their great reputation and service to the people of south-central Nebraska, this cancer care program is comprehensive and allowed us to bring Dr. Copur back to the cancer community in Grand Island,” Crouch said.
He called Copur a “tireless leader in the field of oncology.”
“He has dedicated his life to ‘killing and defeating’ cancer,” Crouch said. “We feel that his dedication and passion, supported by the good people of the Morrison Cancer Center, will strengthen the already robust cancer care provided to the people of Grand Island and the central Nebraska region.”