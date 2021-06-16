Morrison Cancer Center to open soon in Grand Island

The Morrison Cancer Center is set to open later this summer at the Prairie Commons Medical Center.

The 15,000-square-foot facility, with a full-service cancer center, will be located on the campus of Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Dr. Sitki Copur is the medical director.

Copur has been seeing patients for consultation and follow-up at the Central Nebraska Specialty Clinic. The new center means cancer patients won’t need to travel to Hastings for treatment and other services.

The center will offer new patient consults and follow-ups plus chemotherapy, biologic therapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, PET/CT imaging, lab services and a state-of-the-art infusion center for administration of fluids and blood products.

Copur attributes the opening to the success of the Morrison Cancer Center team in serving both Grand Island and Hastings thus far.

“With our academic/community-based approach and 24/7 inpatient/outpatient, comprehensive and passionate care, we have accomplished our goal of providing excellent service to the central Nebraska population,” he said.