Morrison Center to bring cancer treatment closer to home

David Jones, Morrison Cancer Center director, said, “Morrison Cancer Center is part of the Mary Lanning Healthcare family, an independently owned, nonprofit organization. Because of that, we can provide the care central Nebraska patients need with all the decisions being made right here in the Tri-Cities.”

The relationship with area entities such as GIRMC lends itself to better care, Copur said, noting that having a hospital within arm’s reach and provider collaboration with the Buffett Center just a Zoom meeting away are important resources in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“The hospital backup is important,” he said. “This is the best of both worlds.”

Copur emphasized the importance of teamwork in cancer treatment, saying, “Anything I do my colleagues at UNMC see there and anything they do I see. You put your heads together.”

While he touted the Buffett Center’s resources, he said while living in Nebraska for more than two decades he has seen a need for cancer treatment resources in rural Nebraska.

“Most patients are deprived of technology,” Copur said. “This is unique. I’m so excited to bring scientific, academic and community-based care to rural central Nebraska.”