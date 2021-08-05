Morrison Center to bring cancer treatment closer to home

Dr. M. Sitki Copur talks about providing cancer treatment in two main terms — “software” and “hardware.”
Come Sept. 7, should all go as planned, patients will be able to seek cancer treatment with both “software” and “hardware” at Mary Lanning’s Morrison Cancer Center’s location at Grand Island, spearheaded by Copur as medical director.
“This opening of the Morrison Cancer Center is the hardware to it,” Copur said.
The “software” is full-service cancer treatment, including patient exam rooms, medical oncology services and on-site infusion services.
Early in 2022, the clinic will offer in-house radiation oncology using a state-of-the-art linear accelerator. The oncology wing is receiving its finishing touches. Radiation facilities still are under construction.
The Grand Island location will be an extension of the Morrison Cancer Center of Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Copur said this added facet to rural cancer care will serve as a “bridge between Scottsbluff and Omaha.”
The Morrison Cancer Center’s Grand Island facility will be based out of Prairie Commons Medical Office Building’s ground floor and connected to Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Lisa Brandt, director of Mary Lanning Healthcare public relations and marketing, called Mary Lanning Healthcare and Grand Island Regional Medical Center’s endeavor a “collaboration” and added “The Morrison Cancer Center was chosen by the GIRMC Board of Directors as the primary provider of cancer care for the area.”
In a release from Mary Lanning Healthcare, Dr. Ryan D. Crouch, Grand Island Regional Medical Center chief medical officer, said, “We were looking for a program that was known for quality care, cutting-edge technology and a program that understands our culture in central Nebraska.”
When the selection process was said and done, Crouch said, the GIRMC board found its solution close to home.
“We found that this cancer care system already existed in our own backyard,” he said of Hastings’ Morrison Cancer Center.
Copur already has been seeing patients for consultation and follow-up at the Central Nebraska Specialty Clinic. The new Morrison Cancer Center location will ease patient and family travel demands, as cancer patients won’t need to travel to Hastings for treatment and other services.
Morrison Cancer Center will serve as a connecting feature to multiple resources, which will be streamlined and shared with resources beyond Hastings and Grand Island, such as the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.
Crouch said Copur himself has been part of the expected success of the new Morrison Cancer Center location.
“He has dedicated his life to ‘killing and defeating’ cancer,” he said of Copur. “We feel that his dedication and passion, supported by the good people of the Morrison Cancer Center, will strengthen the already robust cancer care provided to the people of Grand Island and the central Nebraska region.”
David Jones, Morrison Cancer Center director, said, “Morrison Cancer Center is part of the Mary Lanning Healthcare family, an independently owned, nonprofit organization. Because of that, we can provide the care central Nebraska patients need with all the decisions being made right here in the Tri-Cities.”
The relationship with area entities such as GIRMC lends itself to better care, Copur said, noting that having a hospital within arm’s reach and provider collaboration with the Buffett Center just a Zoom meeting away are important resources in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
“The hospital backup is important,” he said. “This is the best of both worlds.”
Copur emphasized the importance of teamwork in cancer treatment, saying, “Anything I do my colleagues at UNMC see there and anything they do I see. You put your heads together.”
While he touted the Buffett Center’s resources, he said while living in Nebraska for more than two decades he has seen a need for cancer treatment resources in rural Nebraska.
“Most patients are deprived of technology,” Copur said. “This is unique. I’m so excited to bring scientific, academic and community-based care to rural central Nebraska.”
“Community” is a key component to treatment “software,” he said, noting that patients and families knowing their providers and extended staff members can make a difference in treatment.