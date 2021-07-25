Mosaic employee Theresa Vaughn likes making a difference in people’s lives

“We just went to the Buffalo County Fair today,” she said Thursday.

Every day, Vaughn likes seeing the smiles of the people she works with.

One of the people in her care calls her Darcy. She doesn’t know why. He just comes in every morning with a smile on his face and says, “Hi Darcy.”

“I have many different names. I’m not always Theresa,” she said, laughing.

Normally, Vaughn has three people in her group. Oftentimes, two or three groups go together.

They live with supported living providers, or host homes.

Mosaic provided this information from Vaughn’s nomination:

“A man with developmental disabilities that Theresa supports wanted to learn to drive, so she helped him learn the skills needed to pass the test. He’s now well on his way to earning his driver’s license, which will help him to be better positioned to take advantage of employment opportunities in the community. This commitment makes it no wonder that her colleagues say that Theresa embodies the quote, ‘If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.’”