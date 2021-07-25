Mosaic employee Theresa Vaughn likes making a difference in people’s lives

In her job with Mosaic, Theresa Vaughn works with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Vaughn, who is based in Holdrege, loves her work.
“The most rewarding thing is knowing that you make a difference in their lives every day,” she said.
Vaughn, who lives in Minden, received a major award recently. She was presented with the 2021 Nebraska Direct Support Professional Award for providing long-term support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout central Nebraska.
Vaughn has worked for Mosaic for 20 years.
Until recently, she worked as a direct support professional. She has been promoted to an assistant direct support manager.
Five days a week, Vaughn reports to work at Mosaic in Holdrege, after which she takes her group to volunteer in the community. They might help with Meals on Wheels, or deliver flyers for the humane society.
They might also go to a park to feed the ducks.
Her group has gone to parks in Holdrege, Kearney and Hastings.
“We just go everywhere,” Vaughn said.
They plan to attend the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
“We just went to the Buffalo County Fair today,” she said Thursday.
Every day, Vaughn likes seeing the smiles of the people she works with.
One of the people in her care calls her Darcy. She doesn’t know why. He just comes in every morning with a smile on his face and says, “Hi Darcy.”
“I have many different names. I’m not always Theresa,” she said, laughing.
Normally, Vaughn has three people in her group. Oftentimes, two or three groups go together.
They live with supported living providers, or host homes.
Mosaic provided this information from Vaughn’s nomination:
“A man with developmental disabilities that Theresa supports wanted to learn to drive, so she helped him learn the skills needed to pass the test. He’s now well on his way to earning his driver’s license, which will help him to be better positioned to take advantage of employment opportunities in the community. This commitment makes it no wonder that her colleagues say that Theresa embodies the quote, ‘If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.’”
Vaughn was supposed to pick up the award in Florida. But the ceremony was held online instead.
She was surprised to get the honor.
“There are so many deserving individuals that went out of their way during the pandemic. It was a tough year. And so for me to receive that award, I was rather shocked,” she said.
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities, known as IDD for short, are “just like anybody else,” she said. They deserve the same respect and treatment that you would give anyone else.
The award came from a national disability provider association, the American Network of Community Options and Resources. The organization presents the honors every year to recognize “the excellent work of direct support professionals who are ensuring individuals with IDD are included in their communities and able to live their best lives possible,” according to a news release.
As a teenager, Vaughn knew she wanted to work in the special education field.
After high school, the Holbrook native worked at a nursing home in Arapahoe. She then moved to California, where she had her two children. Later, after returning to Nebraska, she worked in Oxford for seven years.
In her job with Mosaic, “You get to come enjoy people on a daily basis — teach them everyday living skills. It’s just an amazing opportunity,” she said.