Most Grand Island residents pleased with snow removal, street superintendent says

Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said the majority of Grand Island residents are pleased with the city’s snow removal efforts.
After the Jan. 25 snowstorm, some Facebook users complained that plows had left snow in their driveways and on sidewalks.
Callahan said she sometimes hears complaints. “We do get some calls like that,” she said, adding that she also sees criticism on Facebook “and from other places.”
“But, by and large, the citizens, I think, here, are very resilient and actually very thankful that we are able to get out and clear the streets as quickly as we do,” Callahan said.
The number of calls from unhappy Grand Islanders make up a much smaller percentage “than I would think people would expect from a large community like we have,” she said.
The Streets Division will follow up if a resident complains that his street was missed.
“Yeah, if someone thinks we missed their street we absolutely will come check it,” Callahan said. “And if we missed it, we will send a unit back out.”
Snow removal complaints usually focus on driveways and sidewalks.
“When we plow, a lot of times there’s a significant amount of snow that goes back into the openings of the driveways and will cover sidewalks,” Callahan said. “I think this is especially frustrating if somebody has spent a good amount of time trying to keep those areas clear.”
Those people have done their due diligence, she said. “So when it snows, it makes a lot of work for everybody — not just us but residents, homeowners, property owners, contractors. And I could see that that would be frustrating, especially when we have back-to-back snows like we did this weekend.”
By this morning, Callahan expected snow removal efforts to be “pretty much done” this time around.
On Monday night, crews removed snow from downtown Grand Island. It was “a huge effort by the guys,” she said.
Tuesday night, workers hauled snow off of First and Second streets from the sides, she said. If that work got done, they planned to start on South Locust Street.
By this morning, most of the work should be done “as far as anything that’s going to affect the public too much,” Callahan said. “I do expect that we’ll have some main roads that still need lanes widened out and some other cleanup work to do.”
On Friday afternoon, the city announced that the snow emergency would begin at midnight Friday night, running through noon Monday.
The city was able to get the “snow emergency announcement out pretty early,” she said.
“And with the back-to-back snows,” Callahan thought the public listened pretty well.
Snow began early Saturday morning. The salt crew was called out at about 5 a.m. Saturday. “They salted a little while but then it was snowing too much and they stopped, and the plow crew came in to start plowing streets,” Callahan said.
The department thought about sending the plow crew out at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, but it was snowing heavily and forecasters predicted it would stop around 11 a.m., when “the wind was going to die down,” she said.
So the snowplows started at about 11 a.m. Saturday, plowing the snow emergency routes, she said.
Crews did one pass on the snow routes Saturday, finishing up at about 2:30 p.m. More snow was expected overnight.
They talked about possibly starting the residential streets on Sunday morning, but when Sunday morning arrived, “we had gotten a lot more snow than we thought,” Callahan said.
“We had to send the plow trucks back out to clear snow emergency routes again,” she said. That work went from 7 a.m. to about 11 a.m.
“At that time our salt crew went out and treated those routes. Then at noon we started plowing residential areas,” she said.
She also said some residential plowing was done Saturday.