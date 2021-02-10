Most Grand Island residents pleased with snow removal, street superintendent says

Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said the majority of Grand Island residents are pleased with the city’s snow removal efforts.

After the Jan. 25 snowstorm, some Facebook users complained that plows had left snow in their driveways and on sidewalks.

Callahan said she sometimes hears complaints. “We do get some calls like that,” she said, adding that she also sees criticism on Facebook “and from other places.”

“But, by and large, the citizens, I think, here, are very resilient and actually very thankful that we are able to get out and clear the streets as quickly as we do,” Callahan said.

The number of calls from unhappy Grand Islanders make up a much smaller percentage “than I would think people would expect from a large community like we have,” she said.

The Streets Division will follow up if a resident complains that his street was missed.

“Yeah, if someone thinks we missed their street we absolutely will come check it,” Callahan said. “And if we missed it, we will send a unit back out.”

Snow removal complaints usually focus on driveways and sidewalks.