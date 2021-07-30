Most of sexuality topics in health education standards proposal dropped in second draft

LINCOLN — Just a few hours after Nebraska Department of Education’s Thursday unveiling of the second draft of its health education standards, Commissioner Matt Blomstedt took to the podium to discuss the latest version.
“Many of the goals within this are still there, but the goals are ultimately that we have a solid partnership with parents and schools,” Blomstedt said.
Having the most sweeping changes were the guidelines concerning “Human Growth & Development.” The first draft, released in March, drew much ire for its policies concerning sex education, which included guidance concerning sexuality and gender identity.
The second draft contains brief mention of gender identity as an element of topics geared toward seventh graders (“Recognize that biological sex and gender identity may or may not differ.”)
In a statement released by Gov. Pete Ricketts, he contended the Human Growth & Development overhaul did not go far enough, saying, “While this new draft of the health education standards scraps many of the topics Nebraskans found objectionable, the standards still need improvement.”
“For example,” Ricketts said, “this draft proposes to teach the concept of ‘gender identity.’”
He said there could be ramifications should gender identity be included in the guidelines.
“The continued presence of gender ideology in the standards leaves the door open for this material to be expanded either before these draft standards are approved or in future years when these standards are revisited,” Ricketts said.
Some doors are open already, as the standards do not have to be strictly adhered to once approved by the State Board of Education. While some subjects under Nebraska Revised Statute 79-760.01 must have specific, solid, measurable state requirements (reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies), others — including health education — have content standards drafted as frameworks for schools to follow, and are not necessarily legally binding.
Blomstedt said the following final health education road map is recommended by NDE:
“The standards as we adopt them here are really to help provide a role for those places that maybe are looking to make sure they have an expectation and a balance.”
He added that schools can adjust their curriculum to cover more ground than what the guidelines contain.
“There’s not a limitation on schools,” Blomstedt said.
“What we’re asking schools to do in working with their communities is ensure that they can develop a curriculum … that meets the needs of their students and meets the needs of their communities,” he said.
In his statement, Ricketts said teaching sex education in schools can be demanding of educators, and is not necessarily a demand to be given.
“Sex education and other controversial topics should be addressed at home,” he said. “This responsibility should not be shouldered by teachers in schools.”
Blomstedt said developing the second draft was a responsibility shouldered collectively.
He said he hopes all standards, not just the health education standards, bring about feedback as well.
“There’s always that process in our standards overall that we take that public input and engage folks,” Blomstedt said.
Standards that are not required for adoption (fine arts, physical education, health education, and world languages) are advised to be adopted by schools within one year following the State Board of Education’s approval.
The health education standards are expected to be voted on by the State Board of Education this fall.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.