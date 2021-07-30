Most of sexuality topics in health education standards proposal dropped in second draft

“The continued presence of gender ideology in the standards leaves the door open for this material to be expanded either before these draft standards are approved or in future years when these standards are revisited,” Ricketts said.

Some doors are open already, as the standards do not have to be strictly adhered to once approved by the State Board of Education. While some subjects under Nebraska Revised Statute 79-760.01 must have specific, solid, measurable state requirements (reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies), others — including health education — have content standards drafted as frameworks for schools to follow, and are not necessarily legally binding.

Blomstedt said the following final health education road map is recommended by NDE:

“The standards as we adopt them here are really to help provide a role for those places that maybe are looking to make sure they have an expectation and a balance.”

He added that schools can adjust their curriculum to cover more ground than what the guidelines contain.

“There’s not a limitation on schools,” Blomstedt said.