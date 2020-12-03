 Skip to main content
Mother cited for leaving 4-year-old home alone
A 29-year-old Grand Island woman was cited for felony child abuse for allegedly leaving her 4-year-old child home alone for hours at a time.

The woman was contacted Tuesday after her 6-year-old daughter was not picked up from school. During the course of the investigation, police discovered that she had a 4-year-old daughter who had been left at home alone for nearly seven hours while the mother was at work.

It was the third investigation this year into the woman for leaving her children home alone, says the Grand Island Police Department’s media report.

