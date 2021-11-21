Mother: Fathers not always held accountable; Hastings woman owed $28K in child support

“As far as enforcement and contempt is concerned, we do get cases where people will be thousands of dollars in arrears,” Doering said.

Her job is more difficult when no address of the noncustodial parent is available. Some are hard to track down because he or she moves from job to job or relocates regularly.

“It makes enforcement a lot harder, and at the end of the day we can put someone in jail over and over again, but if they don’t pay there’s only so much that we’re able to do,” Doering said.

One enforcement technique is informing the parent who’s in arrears that his or her driver’s license will be suspended. In response, most people will pay up. But “if the person doesn’t care about driving illegally, that doesn’t really get us anywhere,” Doering said.

Her office can’t suspend a driver’s license if it doesn’t have the driver’s address. Under statutory requirements, the person first must be notified. That is a common problem because people might be homeless or change addresses often.

Doering said she realizes her office might not always handle enforcement the way an individual thinks it should.