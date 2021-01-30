Mother of Grand Island woman recalls harrowing experiences in Nazi Germany in memoir

When Mildred Schindler was a teenager, World War II came knocking on her door, and it wouldn’t go away.
Before she was 16, Schindler and her family were captured by Russian soldiers. Schindler, her mother and her brother spent several months as refugees.
Her father, Fritz, was taken by Russian troops in March 1945, and he was never seen again.
The troops had invaded the family farm near Radach, Germany, an area that is now part of Poland.
Before the Russians arrived, the Schindlers lived under Nazi rule. They were later displaced by Polish soldiers.
For seven years, Schindler didn’t see her mother. They were happily reunited in 1953.
Schindler, who will turn 92 in March, has written the book “Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin: One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany.”
Schindler lives in Ellsworth, Kan. Her daughter, who helped her with the book, is Susan Nickerson of Grand Island.
From Kansas to Germany
Born in Great Bend, Kan., in March 1929, Schindler moved to Germany with her family six months later, when help was needed to run the family farm. She has lived continuously in the U.S. since 1947.
The first 18 years of her life were difficult.
On Feb. 1, 1945, Russian troops invaded the Schindler family farm.
On March 5, her dad was taken by Russian troops. “They said he’d be gone for five days working with cattle, and we never did see him again,” Schindler said.
In the middle of that month, Schindler was taken by Russian soldiers to work in a laundry camp. She didn’t know whether she’d see her mother and brother again.
Fortunately, she and her mother and brother made their way back to the farm in early May.
In late July 1945, Polish soldiers forced Schindler, her mother and brother from their home, marking the second time they were displaced.
Cruelty of Russian troops
Of the three military forces Schindler dealt with, she says the Russians were the most cruel.
Schindler remembers watching them shoot pigs, chickens and turkeys just for the fun of it. Her mother, watching, was “sitting there in tears,” she said.
Her mother made molasses out of sugar beets, which took a lot of work. The family spread the molasses on bread during the winter.
One day, the Russians dumped a container down the stairs, opened up a feather bed and mixed the feathers and molasses together.
Why did they do it? “They were drunk a lot of the time,” Schindler said. “I’m sure their parents would be ashamed of what they did.”
She wasn’t even sure which day was her 16th birthday “because the Russians were there and we didn’t know what day it was,” she said.
As refugees, they were taken from town to town. The Russians kept them moving “because the Germans were holding the line,” she said. At one point, the Russians “said they would take us to Siberia,”
On some of the stops, the refugees had to sleep in a barn because there was no room in a home. The soldiers ordered families to put them up. “They would just come in and say to a family, ‘Here are 10 people. You put them up for the night,’” she said.
Schindler and her family saw babies dying.
After the infants died, “they just laid them in a road ditch and covered them up,” she said. They were covered with a blanket or coat. “We had to see all that,” she said.
Eating grass to survive
The last time Schindler saw her dad, he was 46 years old. In departing, he told his wife to try to keep the family together.
In May 1945, soldiers thoroughly searched the Schindler farmhouse, looking for family valuables. The valuables and family documents, including Schindler’s birth certificate, were buried under the basement floor. The search was unsuccessful. The soldiers overturned every brick except for the one in the corner, under which the valuables were hidden.
Under the Nazis, criticizing Hitler was dangerous. When Fritz Schindler went into town, his wife told him not to say anything because people were watching “and you might not come back.”
A member of the Nazi party came to the family farm to count the chickens. He “made sure we gave enough eggs to the government,” she said.
How tough were things for Schindler in Germany?
She ate grass to survive.
“If you don’t like spinach, try eating grass,” she says. Once you eat grass, you’ll appreciate spinach.
From Germany to Kansas
In 1951, Schindler, 22, graduated from high school in Lorraine, Kan.
Her name has been Mildred Janzen since May 2, 1953, when she married Leon Janzen, a Kansas farmboy.
With her husband, she returned to Europe twice. When they visited the Schindler farm, none of the buildings was still standing.
Initially, Schindler wrote about her life for the benefit of her grandchildren.
Author Sherye Simmons Green of Jackson, Miss., partnered with Schindler in writing the first-person narrative.
Mildred’s mother died in 1997, at age 99. Her brother Horst died in 2005.