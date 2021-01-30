Mother of Grand Island woman recalls harrowing experiences in Nazi Germany in memoir

Why did they do it? “They were drunk a lot of the time,” Schindler said. “I’m sure their parents would be ashamed of what they did.”

She wasn’t even sure which day was her 16th birthday “because the Russians were there and we didn’t know what day it was,” she said.

As refugees, they were taken from town to town. The Russians kept them moving “because the Germans were holding the line,” she said. At one point, the Russians “said they would take us to Siberia,”

On some of the stops, the refugees had to sleep in a barn because there was no room in a home. The soldiers ordered families to put them up. “They would just come in and say to a family, ‘Here are 10 people. You put them up for the night,’” she said.

Schindler and her family saw babies dying.

After the infants died, “they just laid them in a road ditch and covered them up,” she said. They were covered with a blanket or coat. “We had to see all that,” she said.

Eating grass to survive

The last time Schindler saw her dad, he was 46 years old. In departing, he told his wife to try to keep the family together.