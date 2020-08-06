Hall County motor vehicle sales from March through May have taken a nearly $18.5 million hit compared to sales during March through May in 2019, according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said in January and February of this year, Hall County motor vehicle dealers were seeing double-digit increases in motor vehicle sales tax revenue over 2019, but beginning with March numbers started declining sharply.
Johnson said federal stimulus funds and tax returns were a benefit to those looking to buy.
In January, motor vehicle sales in Hall County were $11.749 million. That was a 16.1% increase over January of 2019. Motor vehicle sales were up in February with $10.944 million, a 14% increase from February of 2019.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact Hall County in March and health directives were issued — encouraging people to stay at home and banning large gatherings of people — eating and drinking establishments closed, along with retail stores. People were being laid off or furloughed from their jobs.
That impacted sales of all kinds in Hall County, including motor vehicles. In March, Hall County motor vehicle sales totaled $9.96 million, 7.7% less than in March 2019. The next month, the full impact of the quarantine was in evidence as Hall County motor vehicle sales were $2.234 million, an 81.5% decrease from April of 2019.
The trend continued in May, said Johnson. Motor vehicle sales tax revenue was down 64.6% in May from the year previous.
“In Hall County, there was $4,236,199 in motor vehicle sales tax revenue while 2019 had $11,972,858,” she said. “While a reduction of this size is concerning, it is noteworthy that the motor vehicle sales tax revenue in April was down 82% from April 2019. Dealerships report good traffic as COVID-19 counts have gone down.”
In Adams County, taxable motor vehicle sales were down 62.1% in May — from $6.446 million in May 2019 to $2.243 million in May 2020.
Johnson said part of the challenge created by the pandemic was closure or production reductions at vehicle manufacturing plants and parts companies.
“This greatly impacted the level of inventory our dealerships had in stock,” she said.
Johnson also said transportation played a role in delaying inventory to dealerships.
“In some cases, inventory was depleted by 75%,” she said.
Johnson said limited inventory hurts selection and purchasing as it may not give buyers the opportunity to buy the vehicle they want.
“Fortunately, vehicle manufacturers are back in production and producing more vehicles per day than normal to try and catch up and address the pent-up demand,” she said.
While the internet plays a role in educating consumers about the vehicles available at dealerships, Johnson said buyers still like to experience sitting in the vehicle, taking it for a test drive, kicking the tires and really checking the vehicle out.
“For most of us, a vehicle is one of the largest purchases we will make and we want to spend our money wisely,” she said. “We like to know the people and company where we are buying our vehicles, especially in the era of COVID-19 when times are unsettled and ever-changing.”
Like all businesses, Johnson said, dealerships are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of their employees and customers.
“Vehicles are disinfected regularly, seats and steering wheels are covered, and employees are wearing masks while interacting with customers,” she said.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue also this week released taxable sales for May in Grand Island. Like with motor vehicle sales, there was a rebound after a disastrous April that saw taxable sales decline 21.9% from April 2019, or a $18.26 million loss of sales.
The May net taxable sales in Grand Island totaled $73.149 million, compared to $88.994 million in May 2019.
The COVID-19 health directives have taken their biggest toll on the restaurant, accommodation and retail industries. Those segments of Hall County’s economy are not only its biggest employers, but last year contributed $716 million of net taxable sales of the $1.082 billion total for the year in Grand Island. Retail net taxable sales were $568.3 million and food and accommodations totaled $148 million.
