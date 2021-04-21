Motorcycle ride, car wash and bake sale set for Saturday

The Business Coalition for Veterans is presenting three upcoming events as part of Go Big Give.

Taking place Saturday at Destiny Church will be a motorcycle ride for veterans, a car wash and a bake sale.

Registration for the motorcycle ride starts at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per rider, or $25 for a couple.

The car wash and bake sale run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Youth volunteers are needed to help with the car wash. Chef Anthony Brando, founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans, is also seeking more baked goods.

Those baked goods should be delivered to the Destiny Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The items should be wrapped well in plastic or placed in an air-tight container.

A meal will be served for the motorcycle riders at 4 p.m. Texas T-Bone has donated barbecue for the meal.

Destiny Church is at 4306 Highway 30, between Grand Island and Alda.

May 1 event at Earl May

People also will be able to support the Business Coalition for Veterans on May 1 at the Earl May Nursery and Garden Center, 1604 N. Diers Ave. That event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.