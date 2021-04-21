Motorcycle ride, car wash and bake sale set for Saturday

The Business Coalition for Veterans is presenting three upcoming events as part of Go Big Give.
Taking place Saturday at Destiny Church will be a motorcycle ride for veterans, a car wash and a bake sale.
Registration for the motorcycle ride starts at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per rider, or $25 for a couple.
The car wash and bake sale run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Youth volunteers are needed to help with the car wash. Chef Anthony Brando, founder of the Business Coalition for Veterans, is also seeking more baked goods.
Those baked goods should be delivered to the Destiny Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The items should be wrapped well in plastic or placed in an air-tight container.
A meal will be served for the motorcycle riders at 4 p.m. Texas T-Bone has donated barbecue for the meal.
Destiny Church is at 4306 Highway 30, between Grand Island and Alda.
May 1 event at Earl May
People also will be able to support the Business Coalition for Veterans on May 1 at the Earl May Nursery and Garden Center, 1604 N. Diers Ave. That event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BCV supporters will be able to select and pay for a plant that will go to the Veteran Botanical Garden on Brando’s property in Alda. Those plants will be delivered to the garden in June.
Those who visit Earl May on May 1 will be able to make donations directly to BCV.
Pitch tournament May 3
A 10-point Pitch tournament is planned 6-9 p.m. May 3 at the Elks Club, 631 S. Locust St.
The entry fee is $5. Food and beverages will be sold.
Veteran Botanical Garden
The Veteran Botanical Garden is meant to be a place of refuge and solitude for veterans.
Brando says it is “a place to relax, enjoy the beauty, the serenity and the grace of the Lord.” He has dedicated the garden to Jesus.
“I believe that God has raised me up to do this for our veterans,” he said.
The garden is meant for all veterans, but especially for those who have struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and mental health issues.
The project is about 70% complete.
One part of the garden is a Veteran Memorial Circle, which is a circle of stones. The stones will carry the names and branch of service of 24 veterans BCV has honored.
The tree in the middle is a Japanese maple, which honors the three years Brando spent in the Navy in Yokosuka, Japan.
A bench is dedicated to his late father-in-law, Mervyn Gustafson, who served in the Navy during World War II. He was on a ship that removed the wounded at the end of the war.
Brando plans to erect a small flagpole behind the bench and a Korean War grave marker honoring his father, Andy Brando, who served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War.
One business that has aided him in the project is RCK Creations of Alda.
Eventually, Brando plans to add horseshoes, bocce ball, badminton and croquet. There will be a grill, at which he will cook for veterans.
Down the road, he plans to open up the garden to ministries and church leaders to have half-day retreats. He will provide a meal and ask that those groups make a donation to BCV.
Among other things, BCV has a widow ministry. Brando visits with and delivers food to five area widows.
In order to donate to the Business Coalition for Veterans, visit gobiggive.org. Brando’s phone number is 308-227-8018.