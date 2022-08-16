Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saturday semi crash in Grand Island

A motorcyclist from Missouri suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a semi-truck late Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust Street.

Dennis Eagon of Pittsburg, Missouri was flown to an Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Eagon, 68, was traveling east on Highway 34 at about 5:25 p.m. A semi driven by Abdiweli Warsame of Schuyler was westbound on 34 and turning south onto Locust, according to the Grand Island Police Department.

It appears from witness statements that the truck had a green turn arrow and the motorcyclist drove through a red light, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. That's consistent with the fact that the motorcyclist ran into the truck's trailer just ahead of the trailer axles, Duering said.

That evidence indicates the truck was about two-thirds of the way through navigating the turn, Duering said.

Witnesses didn't indicate that speed was an issue. No citation has been issued to the truck driver, who is 39.

Because of the investigation, the intersection was closed until almost 8:30 p.m.

Eagon was taken by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis before he was flown to Omaha. Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha did not respond to a phone message Tuesday asking about his condition.